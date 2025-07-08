RCB pacer Yash Dayal has been accused of sexual exploitation by a Ghaziabad woman, who alleged a 5-year relationship built on false promises of marriage. The FIR filed under BNS Section 69 could lead to up to 10 years' imprisonment if proven guilty.

The First Investigation Report (FIR) has been filed against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Yash Dayal after a sexual harassment complaint was filed by a woman from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, July 8.

Last week, Yash Dayal, who was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title-winning campaign in IPL 2025, landed in big trouble after a Ghaziabad woman accused him of sexual exploitation under the pretext of marriage. The woman, in her complaint to the Ghaziabad Police, alleged that she had been in a five-year relationship with the RCB pacer, who promised to marry her.

The woman further claimed that Dayal exploited her both physically and mentally, and even introduced her to his family as their ‘daughter-in-law’. Yash Dayal was also accused of being involved in a similar relationship with other women, making them emotionally and financially dependent on him.

Yash Dayal could face 10 years imprisonment

A week after a Ghaziabad woman filed a complaint through the online grievance portal, IGRS, the Ghaziabad Police registered an FIR against Yash Dayal under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses crime involving sexual exploitation under the guise of false promises of marriage.

According to section 69 of BNS, it states, “Whoever, by deceitful means or by making a promise to marry a woman without any intention of fulfilling the same, and has sexual intercourse with her, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine.

Since Yash Dayal has been lodged under section 69 of BNS, it is a non-bailable offence, meaning that the RCB pacer cannot claim as a matter of right and will require the discretion of the court in order to secure bail during the legal proceedings.

If Yash Dayal is proven guilty under section 69 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for sexual exploitation under the guise of false promises of marriage, he could face up to 10 years of imprisonment and a monetary fine, along with a potential impact on his professional cricketing career and reputation.

‘I tried to end my life many times’

In the complaint filed against Yash Dayal, a woman from Ghaziabad alleged that she tried to commit suicide due to trauma and depression attributed to emotional abuse and mental harassment that she had endured during a five-year relationship with him.

She also alleged that Yash Dayal’s family knew of the relationship between them, but kept giving false assurances.

“I tried to end my life many times because I couldn’t get out of the mental pain, and he and his family kept giving me false assurances,” the woman wrote in her complaint.

“His relationship with other women caused me deep mental trauma and broke me down,” she added.