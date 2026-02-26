The 7th ONGC Para Games began in New Delhi with 300 para-athletes from eight oil and gas PSUs. Hosted by ONGC, the four-day event at Thyagaraj Stadium aims to promote inclusivity and equal opportunity through various sporting competitions.

The 7th edition of the ONGC Para Games commenced at Thyagaraj Stadium here on Thursday, bringing together around 300 para athletes from eight oil and gas public sector undertakings for a four-day inclusive sporting event.

Hosted by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), the Games aim to promote accessibility, participation and equal opportunity across the oil and gas PSU ecosystem, with employee-athletes from BPCL, EIL, GAIL, HPCL, IOCL, MRPL, OIL and ONGC taking part in the ongoing edition, as per a press release.

Promoting Inclusiveness and Equal Opportunity

Pankaj Kumar, Director (Production), ONGC, in his chief guest address, said, "Initiatives such as the Para Games promote inclusiveness and equal opportunity for all. All the oil and gas PSUs are committed to the social upliftment of specially-abled people, contributing towards building a more inclusive nation."

Featured Sports and High Participation

The current edition features competitions in Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis, Swimming and Wheelchair Race across multiple para sport classifications, including Hearing and Speech Impairment, Upper and Lower Limb conditions, Visual Impairment and Wheelchair categories. Athletics has recorded the highest participation this year.

'A Celebration of Capabilities'

Manish Patil, Director (HR), ONGC, said, "Sports have the unique characteristic of moulding themselves as per individual requirements and play a vital role in bringing inclusivity. Today's celebration is about capabilities, not limitations, and I encourage all participants to keep moving forward."

The Games are also witnessing participation from accomplished national and international para sportspersons across disciplines, whose journeys continue to inspire the participants.

Rajarshi Gupta, Managing Director, ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), said, "The participants give us the courage and motivation to challenge ourselves. We are here to learn from their spirit and determination and I encourage everyone to enjoy the experience."

The previous edition had witnessed participation from over 300 para athletes from eight PSUs, reflecting the continued institutionalisation of the initiative within the sector. (ANI)