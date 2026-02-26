Following Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup exit, captain Dasun Shanaka decried "outside negativity" and uninformed public commentary, calling it damaging to the sport and expressing concern for the mental health of future players.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has expressed concern over what he termed as "outside negativity" surrounding cricket in the country following their loss to New Zealand by 61 runs in the Super 8s of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, resulting in elimination from the tournament.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka entered the Super 8s after wins over Ireland, Oman and Australia and a loss to Zimbabwe. Following their win over Australia, many considered Sri Lanka as potential semifinalists in the tournament. However, they faced defeat in both their Super 8s matches so far--against England and Sri Lanka, and find themselves out of the tournament now.

Shanaka on Coping with External Criticism

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand match, Dasun Shanaka said that mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton provided strong support to the team during the World Cup, helping them cope with heavy external criticism. However, Shanaka noted that while players try to remain positive, constant negativity from outside voices--especially uninformed public commentary--makes it difficult. He described this negativity as damaging to Sri Lankan cricket and expressed concern about protecting the sport amid such criticism.

"Actually, when considering this World Cup, Paddy Upton worked with us, and we had a huge support from him. As players, it's very hard for us to control the outside noise. A lot of times, what we see and hear are negative things," Shanaka said.

"No matter how we as cricketers try to stay positive, there is negativity outside. That's a big loss for Sri Lankan cricket. This is the only sport we have, and I don't know if we'll be able to protect it. If you look outside the stadium, you'll see how many people are standing outside with mics, and people will say stuff without having watched the match," Shanaka added.

Plea to Curb Negativity

Shanaka said the team understands the reasons for defeat and accepts public concern. However, he stressed that constant criticism has overshadowed constructive discussion. "Why spread this negativity? Yes, we lost a World Cup, and we know the reasons. Everyone has concerns. More than talking about that and correcting it, the negativity has come to the fore. We will play and leave, but if for the players who will come in the future, if the government can even stop it (the negativity) that's better for their mental health," he added.