WWE SmackDown viewers were left frustrated after repeated technical glitches disrupted Chelsea Green’s latest segment, cutting off several of her most important moments of the night.

The broadcast first faltered as Green attempted to extend an invitation to Zaria and Sol Ruca. During the exchange, the stream cut out multiple times, with both audio and video dropping. At one point, the screen briefly flashed black and green, leaving fans confused about what was happening in the ring.

The issues continued when Green made her entrance. As she walked to the ring, the feed once again failed, this time with the audio disappearing for several seconds. By the time the broadcast stabilized, the match was underway, but several key parts of the storyline had already been lost.

Green’s current arc has centered on her efforts to expand the Secret Hervice. With Alba Fyre standing by her side, she has been determined to add new members to the group. On this night, however, both Zaria and Sol Ruca declined her offer, leaving Green without the reinforcements she had been seeking.

The repeated glitches overshadowed the rejection, with fans taking to social media to voice their frustration at missing what was intended to be a pivotal moment. For Green, who has been working to build momentum on SmackDown, the interruptions came at the worst possible time.

Technical mishaps are not new to live television, but the frequency of the cutouts during this segment made it stand out. The timing was especially damaging, as the storyline hinged on Green’s attempt to recruit new allies. Instead of advancing smoothly, the angle was marred by production errors that distracted from the narrative.

Despite the setbacks, WWE managed to restore the feed in time for the match itself, ensuring the in-ring action was broadcast without further issues. Still, the damage had been done, with fans left speculating about what they missed during the cutouts.