3 Talented Names Who Could Breathe Life Into WWE SmackDown’s Struggling Women’s Division
SmackDown’s women’s roster needs a shake-up. These three stars could be the answer fans are waiting for.
Jordynne Grace Could Bring Fresh Energy to Friday Nights
Jordynne Grace has been making waves since signing with WWE earlier this year. After entering the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble at number 19 and eliminating Jaida Parker, Grace was eventually ousted by Giulia. Despite not holding gold yet, she’s built strong momentum in NXT and previously found success in TNA and the independent circuit.
A main roster call-up could be the right move now. Grace’s presence on SmackDown would inject new life into the division, offering fresh matchups and storylines that could re-engage fans.
Bianca Belair’s Return Could Reignite Fan Interest
Bianca Belair has been sidelined since WrestleMania 41, where she suffered broken fingers during her Triple Threat loss to IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. She briefly returned at Evolution 2025 as a Special Guest Referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi.
With the SmackDown women’s division lacking star power, Belair’s comeback could be a game-changer. The EST is one of WWE’s most beloved female stars and consistently draws loud reactions. Her return would likely boost excitement and elevate the overall quality of the division.
Ronda Rousey’s Legacy Could Still Make an Impact
Ronda Rousey last competed in WWE at SummerSlam 2023, losing to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. She later stepped away from the company but returned briefly to independent wrestling before officially retiring last month.
While a comeback seems unlikely, Rousey’s star power and legacy could still be a major asset if WWE ever convinced her to return. Her presence alone would elevate the division and draw attention back to SmackDown’s women’s roster.