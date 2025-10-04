Image Credit : Getty

Jordynne Grace has been making waves since signing with WWE earlier this year. After entering the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble at number 19 and eliminating Jaida Parker, Grace was eventually ousted by Giulia. Despite not holding gold yet, she’s built strong momentum in NXT and previously found success in TNA and the independent circuit.

A main roster call-up could be the right move now. Grace’s presence on SmackDown would inject new life into the division, offering fresh matchups and storylines that could re-engage fans.