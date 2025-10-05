Image Credit : Getty

Cody Rhodes is WWE’s top babyface, and the company often places him in emotionally charged situations to deepen fan support. Orton, once a mentor to Cody, being attacked and pinned by rising heels adds layers to Cody’s narrative. The incident could fuel his fire heading into Crown Jewel: Perth, especially with Seth Rollins and his faction stirring chaos. Cody’s reaction to Orton’s loss will likely reinforce his heroic image and rally fans behind him even more.