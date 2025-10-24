Liv Morgan’s WWE comeback plans have surfaced, with reports hinting at a possible Royal Rumble return.

Liv Morgan’s long-awaited WWE return may finally have a timeline. According to a new report from PWInsider, the former Women’s Champion is expected back in early 2026, though there remains a chance she could return sooner if her recovery progresses ahead of schedule.

Morgan has been sidelined since June after suffering a shoulder injury during a match against Kairi Sane on RAW. The setback required surgery, forcing her out of action during what had been the most successful stretch of her career. In her absence, WWE allowed Roxanne Perez to defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships on Morgan’s behalf, but Perez was unable to retain the titles.

The current plan points toward Liv Morgan’s comeback aligning with the 2026 Royal Rumble, which will be held in Saudi Arabia. The event has fans buzzing as it would provide the perfect stage for her return. However, the possibility of an earlier appearance has not been ruled out, depending on how her rehab continues.

Before her injury, Liv Morgan was enjoying a strong run that saw her capture championship gold and establish herself as one of the division’s most popular stars. Her return opens several storyline possibilities. She could reunite with Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, offering support in their battles, or she might choose to turn against them, sparking a fresh rivalry.

Another intriguing angle involves Dominik Mysterio. During Morgan’s absence, Mysterio has risen to prominence, becoming a dual champion. Yet, his standing has been shaken after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost their Tag Team Championships on RAW, with many blaming him. If The Judgment Day faction dissolves by the time Morgan returns, she could potentially realign with her partner, adding another layer to her comeback story.