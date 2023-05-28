Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE Night of Champions 2023: Champion Rollins to Bloodline implosion - Check out the highlights here

    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 28, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    It was one of the finest pay-per-views (PPV) presented by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) outside the United States of America (USA), as the 2023 WWE Night of Champions at the Jeddah Superdome on Saturday lived up to the hype. From a new World Heavyweight Champion being crowned to the Bloodline imploding for good, it all happened, as we present the highlights here.

    Champion Rollins
    As expected, it was a great World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and AJ Styles to crown the inaugural champion. While the former was tipped to win the championship, WWE obliged the fans' demands, as he was indeed crowned the champion.

    Becky betrayed again!
    Becky Lynch was expected to hand WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus a beatdown after the latter's betrayal. However, the Canadian legend used unfair means by roping in Zoey Stark to do the dirty job for her and interfering by attacking Becky to steal a win. Nevertheless, it sets up a future tag-team contest between Trish-Zoey and Becky-Lita.

    Asuka ends Bianca's run as champion
    Bianca Blair was on a phenomenal run as the RAW Women's Champion since WrestleMania 38 last year. While Asuka was tipped to dethrone her at WM 39 last month, it was delayed until Night of Champions, as she got the job done in Jeddah by using the mist from her mouth to her advantage.

    Rhea squashed Natalya
    Natalya stepped up against reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley like a bold competitor. However, it was evident right from the start that the former was never going to be a worthy contender for the title against her, as the latter squashed her within a couple of minutes to get the job done.

    Lesnar avenges WM defeat to Rhodes
    Brock Lesnar played smart by attacking Cody Rhodes this Monday on RAW, as the latter was not 100% fit to compete. Although Rhodes nearly pulled off another upset like WM 39, the former prevailed by attacking his injured arm. Evidently, the two competitors are far from done right now, as Rhodes is expected to go on a short break before returning to slay the beast.

    Owens-Zayn retain amid Bloodline implosion
    The main event saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defend the Unsiputed Tag-Team Championships against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikhoa. It was a match that lived up to the expectations, while the closing stages were pure 'cinematic', as the Usos came out to aid the Bloodline initially.

    However, an accidental super-kick to Sikhoa led to Reigns shoving the Usos. At the same time, an angered Jimmy super-kicked the Tribal Chief two times, sending the Jeddah fans into a frenzy, and allowing Owens-Zayn to retain the titles. Before delivering the second kick, Jimmy told Jey, "I'm doing what you should have done a long time ago."

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 3:28 PM IST
    Video of Delhi cops dragging medal-winning wrestlers leave social media fuming

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Police vacates Jantar Mantar protest site, grapplers detained (WATCH)-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023 schedule and venues to be announced during ICC World Test Championship Final - Reports-ayh

    football I am fossilized - Here is what Sunil Chhetri feels about Indian football having a worthy successor-ayh

    football PSG is Ligue 1 champion again: Kylian Mbappe and Co celebrate title win; fans wonder where is Lionel Messi-ayh

