Manush Shah registered a comeback victory over Payas Jain to win the men's singles title, while Korea's Ryu Hanna defeated Anusha to clinch the women's singles crown at the WTT Feeder Series 2026 held in Vadodara.

Top seed and local favourite Manush Shah and the Korea Republic's Ryu Hanna registered contrasting victories to clinch the men's and women's singles titles respectively in the WTT Feeder Series 2026, presented by Sports Authority of Gujarat, at the SAMA Indoor Sports Complex here on Sunday.

The inaugural edition of the WTT Feeder Series in Vadodara, presented by the Sports Authority of Gujarat, was hosted by the Table Tennis Association of Baroda and implemented by UTT, according to a WTT release.

Men's Singles: Manush Shah's Comeback Win

Manush looked in trouble when he lost the opening two games in the final against Payas Jain, but kept his nerves to make a comeback and win 7-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 to clinch the men's singles crown.

Ryu Hanna Bags Double Crown

The women's singles final turned out to be a lop-sided affair as Ryu ended the dream run of qualifier Anusha 11-6, 11-6, 11-5. The Korean bagged a double crown as she teamed up with Yoo Yerin to beat India's top doubles combination of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee 4-11, 11-9, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9.

Payas Jain Secures Two Doubles Trophies

Though Payas Jain missed out on the men's singles title, the Delhi-based player will still take home two trophies from Vadodara. He first teamed up with Syndrela Das to upset second seeds Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade 6-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 in the mixed doubles final. Jain and Ankur Bhattacharjee then combined to beat Aakash Pal and Mudit Dani 12-10, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8 in the men's doubles final.

Final Results

Results (final): Men's Singles: 1-Manush Shah bt 7-Payas Jain 7-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 11-8 Men's Doubles: 1- Ankur Bhattacharjee/Payas Jain bt 2-Aakash Pal/Mudit Dani 12-10, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8 Women's Singles: Ryu Hanna bt Anusha Kutumbale 11-6, 11-6, 11-5 Women's doubles: 1-Yoo Yerin/Ryu Hanna (KOR) bt 7-Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee 4-11, 11-9, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9 Mixed Doubles: Payas Jain/Syndrela Das bt 2-Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade 8-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-6. (ANI)