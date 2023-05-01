Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Put systems in place to deal with players' issues - Athletes Commission

    Indian wrestlers' protests against WFI and its president continue in full flow in Delhi, while it has also somewhat taken a political turn. Meanwhile, the Athletes Commission has urged for a system to be put in place to deal with players' issues properly.

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Put systems in place to deal with players' issues - Athletes Commission-ayh
    Author
    PTI News
    First Published May 1, 2023, 1:08 PM IST

    The Athletes Commission of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has recommended the national Olympic body put systems in place to deal with issues of the players "with respect and dignity" in the light of the protest by top wrestlers of the country against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

    The Athletes Commission of the IOA met on Saturday to discuss the ongoing protest by the wrestlers who have made sexual harassment and intimidation charges against Singh. "Six members out of the 10 attended the meeting on Saturday, and they have sent recommendations to the IOA," a source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    ALSO READ: Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Protest at Jantar Mantar driven by politicians' - Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    "The Athletes Commission felt that it should play a more active role in representing the voices of the athletes in front of the IOA and put systems in place to deal with the issues of the athletes with respect and dignity," added the source. It is learnt that Athletes Commission chairperson and Olympics bronze medallist boxer MC Mary Kom was absent at the meeting. She heads a seven-member committee formed by the IOA on January 20 to look into the allegations of sexual harassment made by the wrestlers.

    The committee is yet to submit its report. Mary Kom was also the head of the Oversight Committee constituted by the Sports Ministry to probe sexual harassment and intimidation charges against Singh. That committee has submitted its report to the sports ministry earlier this month. Besides Mary Kom, other members of the IOA Athletes Commission are table tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal (vice chairperson), Olympic medallists Gagan Narang, Mirabai Chanu, PV Sindhu, Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan, rower Bajrang Lal, fencer Bhavani Devi, hockey player Rani Rampal and former shot putter OP Karhana.

    ALSO READ: WRESTLERS' PROTEST: DELHI POLICE PROVIDES SECURITY TO COMPLAINANTS, WFI CHIEF BLAMES CONGRESS

    India's first individual Olympic gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra and former India hockey team captain Sardar Singh are also members of the Athletes Commission, representing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic Council of Asia, respectively. The meeting of the Athletes Commission came two days after IOA chief PT Usha on Thursday came down heavily on the aggrieved wrestlers, saying they lacked discipline and their protest on the streets tarnished the country's image.

    Decorated wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are the three central characters in the renewed protest against the Wrestling Federation of India president, who has been accused of sexual harassment and intimidation by the grapplers. The Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs, including one under the POCSO Act, against the BJP MP, who has completed 12 years as WFI president and is ineligible to become an office bearer again.

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 1:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    boxing Is MC Mary Kom turning pro next year? Here's what she has to say-ayh

    Is MC Mary Kom turning pro next year? Here's what she has to say

    Happy birthday, my everything - Virat Kohli ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35-ayh

    'Happy birthday, my everything' - Virat Kohli's ultimate wish as wife Anushka Sharma turns 35

    IPL 2023, MI vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal 124 in vain as Mumbai Indians pulls off a shocker against Rajasthan Royals-ayh

    IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 124 in vain as Mumbai Indians pulls off a shocker against Rajasthan Royals

    IPL 2023, CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings pulls off final-ball thriller against Chennai Super Kings to leave Yellow Army stunned-ayh

    IPL 2023: Punjab Kings pulls off final-ball thriller against Chennai Super Kings to leave Yellow Army stunned

    football Is Lionel Messi moving to Saudi Arabia? Check out his latest social media post-ayh

    Is Lionel Messi moving to Saudi Arabia? Check out his latest social media post

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted enjoying New York City streets ahead of big fashion event RBA

    Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spotted enjoying New York City streets ahead of big fashion event

    Karnataka Election 2023: From UCC to 'Poshane Scheme', a look at major promises in BJP's manifesto AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: From UCC to 'Poshane Scheme', a look at major promises in BJP's manifesto

    Interior Design: 7 sustainable ways to create high-end spaces

    Interior Design: 7 sustainable ways to create high-end spaces

    Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details vma

    Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details

    boxing Is MC Mary Kom turning pro next year? Here's what she has to say-ayh

    Is MC Mary Kom turning pro next year? Here's what she has to say

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon