Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We were assured that we will be consulted before formation of oversight committee' - Protesting wrestlers

    Indian wrestlers, who had protested against WFI and its president Brij Bhushan Singh, had asked for their consultation before a new committee formation. However, they are sad about the oversight committee formation without the same.

    wrestling We were assured that we will be consulted before formation of oversight committee - Protesting wrestlers-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 24, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    The wrestlers who accused WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation on Tuesday rued that the government did not consult them before forming the oversight committee that will probe charges against the sports administrator. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Monday that a five-member oversight committee, headed by legendary boxer MC Mary Kom, will investigate the charges against the WFI boss and also manage the day-to-day affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sarita Mor and Sakshi Malik, who staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for three days demanding the sacking of the WFI president, posted an identical tweet on the micro-blogging site, expressing their dismay.

    "We were assured that we would be consulted before the Oversight Committee was formed. Sadly, we were not even consulted before the formation of this committee," the wrestlers tweeted and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Thakur. The oversight committee has former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, ex-badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director - teams - Radhica Sreeman as other members.

    ALSO READ: Mary Kom to lead Oversight Committee for probing allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

    The wrestlers had accused Singh, also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), of acting like a dictator and sexually harassing junior wrestlers. The wrestlers did not reveal the identity of the athletes who faced sexual harassment.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Rohit sharma, Shubman Gill slam centuries to put India in driver seat against New Zealand; fans exultant-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Rohit, Gill slam centuries to put India in driver's seat; fans exultant

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Would like to help Harry Kane win something with Tottenham Hotspur - Antonio Conte-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Would like to help Harry Kane win something with Tottenham Hotspur' - Antonio Conte

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: No Rajat Patidar; Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in as New Zealand opts to chase against India-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: No Patidar; Malik and Chahal in as New Zealand opts to chase

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Are overdependence on Harmanpreet Singh and Hardik Singh's injury responsible for India's ouster?-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Are overdependence on Harmanpreet and Hardik's injury responsible for India's ouster?

    Recent Stories

    Spotted: Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and more celebs vma

    Spotted: Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and more celebs

    football UEFA looking to shut down 'FFP loophole' following Chelsea's long-term signings-ayh

    UEFA looking to shut down 'FFP loophole' following Chelsea's long-term signings

    Man throws money off Bengaluru flyover sparks frenzy and a manhunt watch video gcw

    Man throws money off Bengaluru flyover, sparks frenzy and a manhunt

    DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for 'hiding' another pee incident; check details - adt

    DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for 'hiding' another pee incident; check details

    BharOS Union ministers test 'Made in India' mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras AJR

    BharOS: Union ministers test 'Made in India' mobile operating system developed by IIT Madras

    Recent Videos

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Not that I am aware of India adopting split captaincy' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon