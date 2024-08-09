Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: When and where to watch wrestler Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal match?

    Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat will battle it out against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling bronze medal match at Paris Olympics 2024 on Friday (August 9). Japan's Rei Higuchi, who beat Aman in the semifinals, will take on USA's Spencer Lee in the final. 

    First Published Aug 9, 2024, 12:52 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 9, 2024, 12:55 PM IST

    Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat is just one win away from bringing another medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. The 21-year-old will battle it out against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the men's 57kg freestyle wrestling bronze medal match on Friday (August 9). The Haryana-born grappler featured in the bronze medal match after losing his semi-final bout 10-0 to Japan's  Rei Higuchi. 

    Aman made a very strong start to his Olympic campaign, getting the better of Macedonia's Vladimir Egorov and Zelimkhan Abakarov of Albania via technical superiority in the round of 16 and quarterfinal stages respectively.  However, the Indian's aggressive style of wrestling was expertly tackled by top-seeded Japanese grappler in the semifinal match.

    Higuchi, who is a former world champion and Rio Olympics silver medalist, raced to a 6-0 lead with a clever shoulder drop and a roll later. Though Aman tried to fight back, the 28-year-old Japanese grabbed the Indian's leg and then it was over for the Olympic debutant. Higuchi won by technical superiority under two minutes. He will now take on USA's Spencer Lee in the gold medal match.

    Aman, on the other hand, is set for an intense match against Darian, who was a bronze medalist in the Pan American Games last year. The 21-year-old is the only male Indian wrestler to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024. Aman overcame his idol and silver medalist from Tokyo Olympics Ravi Kumar Dahiya to earn a spot in the six-member Indian wrestling contingent for the quadrennial games. 

    When and where to watch Aman Sehrawat's bronze medal match ?

    Sehrawat's bronze medal match will take place at Champ-de-Mars Arena in Paris. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:45 PM IST. The bout will be telecast on the Sports 18 network. Meanwhile, Indian's can live stream the match through JioCinema app and website. 

