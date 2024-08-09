Sports
Neeraj became a Commonwealth champion with a throw of 86.47m at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast.
The 26-year-old has already won 2 gold medals at the Asian Games. His first continental triumph came at the Jakarta 2018.He then defended his title at the 2023 Hangzhou Games.
Neeraj became the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships, clinching the title with a throw of 88.17m at 2023 Budapest.
Paris Olympics 2024 saw Neeraj securing a silver medal with his second best throw of 89.45m. Pakistan's Arshad Naddem bagged the gold with an Olympic Record effort of 92.97m.
The Haryana-born athlete became only the second Indian to win an Olympic gold in individual event when he launched the Javelin to a distance of 88.17m at Tokyo 2021.