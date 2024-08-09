Sports

Take a look at Neeraj Chopra's top 5 achievements

Image credits: Getty

Commonwealth Games

Neeraj became a Commonwealth champion with a throw of 86.47m at the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast.

Image credits: Getty

Asian Games

The 26-year-old has already won 2 gold medals at the Asian Games. His first continental triumph came at the Jakarta 2018.He then defended his title at the 2023 Hangzhou Games. 

Image credits: Getty

World Championship

Neeraj became the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships, clinching the title with a throw of 88.17m at 2023 Budapest. 

Image credits: Instagram

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 saw Neeraj securing a silver medal with his second best throw of 89.45m. Pakistan's Arshad Naddem bagged the gold with an Olympic Record effort of 92.97m.  

Image credits: Instagram

Tokyo Olympics

The Haryana-born athlete became only the second Indian to win an Olympic gold in individual event when he launched the Javelin to a distance of 88.17m at Tokyo 2021. 

Image credits: instagram
