Indian wrestlers Priya Malik and Diksha Malik, who also serve in the Indian Army, are focused on the upcoming Asian Games trials. They spoke at the 73rd Fit India Sundays on Cycle event in New Delhi, highlighting their preparations and goals.

Indian wrestlers Priya Malik and Diksha Malik both have their eyes set on the Asian Games taking place later this year, from September onwards.

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Both Priya and Diksha spoke to ANI at the 73rd edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in the national capital. Personnel of the Indian Armed Forces graced the events with their presence

Priya is an under-20 world champion in women's freestyle wrestling (76 kg) and a gold medalist at the 2023 U20 World Wrestling Championships. She has also secured a gold medal at the 2024 U23 Asian Wrestling Championships.

On the other hand, Diksha secured a silver medal at the 2026 Zagreb Open Ranking Series in the 72 kg category earlier this year and has also represented the national flag at the 2025 U23 World Championships.

Both wrestlers also serve in the Indian Army.

Wrestlers Aim for Asian Games Gold

Speaking to ANI, Priya expressed her happiness to be at the event, which celebrated fitness and also the one-year anniversary of Operation Sindoor, carried out by the Indian Armed Forces following the Pahalgam attacks last year, to counter-attack Pakistan-sponsored terror.

Priya said such events can make India a better sporting nation, "I feel good to be invited here for this cause. If people start with these small things, we can do well in sports coming forward. It depends on them, whether they look at sports as a genuine career or if they are just looking to stay fit."

The under-20 world champion aims to do well in Asian Games trials scheduled on May 30 and eventually seal a gold medal at the continental event, which will be held from September 19 to October 4. "My preparations for the Asian Games are going strong. On 30th May, we have trials for it. I aim to win a gold medal in the Asian Games," she said.

On the other hand, Diksha was also ecstatic about taking part in the event, saying that she feels "extremely blessed" to be a part of the event and experience the energy of people participating. "I am extremely blessed to be a part of this event. I have witnessed this energy for the first time, and it is amazing. The cause for which it is all done is also commendable. I have come to know that 28 lakh people have joined it so far, and I'm happy to be a part of it," she said.

The wrestler said that common people should take part in such activities more often, since health is the most important thing for a human being. She also pointed out how such small steps at the grassroots level can eventually help India churn out potential sportspersons, worthy of representing the country at the Olympics. "Through this initiative, a message is being spread that sports are important and these small things can help us with our goals for the Olympics," she added.

About her immediate plans in wrestling, Diksha said, "My immediate goal is to do well in the Asian Games trials on May 30. All my preparations and focus are on that."

73rd Fit India Sundays on Cycle

More than 800 participants took part in the event, including 60 representatives from the armed forces -- 20 each from the Army, Navy and Air Force -- alongside athletes, fitness enthusiasts, students and families.

Adding to the grandeur, around 15 players from the Indian Air Force Cricket Team also joined the cycling contingent, creating a visually striking spectacle as uniformed personnel cycled through the streets of Delhi in formation, as per a SAI Media press release.

The event saw the presence of senior dignitaries, including Group Captain MLS Prasad of the Indian Air Force, Lt Col Dara Singh from the Indian Army and Captain Manish Sain from the Indian Navy, along with wrestlers Priya Malik and Diksha Malik, both associated with the Indian Army.

The atmosphere resembled a patriotic fitness carnival from the early hours of the morning. High-energy Zumba sessions, yoga demonstrations, rope skipping activities, volleyball games, lemon-spoon races and recreation zones kept participants engaged throughout the event.

A special yoga consultation booth supported by the Ministry of AYUSH under its Yoga 365 initiative also drew large crowds, where participants underwent wellness assessments and interacted with yoga experts through guided sessions.

About the Initiative

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Indian Rope Skipping Federation, Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat.

Launched in December 2024 by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has grown into a powerful jan andolan, recording participation of over 28 lakh citizens across more than 2.63 lakh locations nationwide cumulatively, since December 2024.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)