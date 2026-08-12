South Africa's David Miller is keen to see the Proteas lift the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy on home soil. The veteran batter hopes to cap his international career with a triumph in the tournament co-hosted by SA, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Miller Eyes Fairytale Finish at Home World Cup

South Africa's veteran middle-order batter David Miller is keen to see the Proteas' squad at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup next year lift the trophy and hopes to cap his international career with a triumph on home soil.

Speaking to JioStar, Miller said representing South Africa at the tournament, which will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, is one of his major goals as he enters the latter stages of his career. "I am really looking forward to it. For me, it's a goal that I want to achieve. I would love to finish off late in my career with a trophy. For me, it's a goal that I would love to be a part of that World Cup team," said Miller. "It's something that is never guaranteed, and I'll definitely, from now until then, be focused on aiming to make that team and to contribute the best I can. Obviously, it will be very special, being at home in front of our fans, and in a place that I've played for so many years. So, it would be fantastic to be a part of that team," he added.

A Look at Miller's World Cup Record

Miller, who has been a key figure in South Africa's white-ball setup for more than a decade, has featured in three previous ODI World Cups -- 2015, 2019 and 2023. He has accumulated 816 runs in 24 World Cup appearances at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 113.33.

About the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

The 2027 edition could provide Miller with an opportunity to feature in a World Cup on home soil, with South Africa set to host the majority of the tournament's matches alongside neighbours Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The tournament is scheduled to be played from October 4 to November 21, 2027, with 57 matches to be staged across 12 venues in the three countries. The final is slated to be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Stellar ODI Career

Miller has been one of South Africa's most consistent middle-order batters in ODI cricket. In 178 ODIs, he has scored 4,611 runs at an average of 42.30 and a strike rate of 103.69, including seven centuries and 24 half-centuries.

His ODI career includes several landmark performances. He registered his highest score of 139 against Australia. Miller also played a starring role in the 2015 World Cup, when he and JP Duminy shared a world-record 256-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Motivation and the Road Ahead

With the 2027 World Cup still more than a year away, Miller knows selection is not guaranteed and will need to maintain his form and fitness. But the prospect of playing a home World Cup has given the experienced finisher an added incentive as he looks to remain part of South Africa's plans.

Historic Hosting Duties

The tournament will mark a historic moment for Namibia, which will host a men's World Cup for the first time. Zimbabwe will stage matches at Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls, while South Africa will host games across eight venues, including Johannesburg, Centurion, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, Paarl and East London. (ANI)