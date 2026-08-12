Manchester City have re-signed Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli on a two-year contract, while Chelsea have bolstered their defence by signing Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano on a long-term deal running until 2031.

Manchester City and Chelsea bolstered their squads ahead of the new Premier League season with the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli and Spanish defender Pep Chavarria, respectively, the clubs announced on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Manchester City re-sign Geronimo Rulli

Manchester City have brought back Rulli from French club Olympique de Marseille on a two-year contract, with the 34-year-old goalkeeper arriving as experienced cover following James Trafford's move to Leeds United. Rulli previously spent the 2016-17 season at City but did not make a senior appearance for the club. He is expected to provide experienced competition and cover for first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"This is an amazing opportunity for me and one I had to grasp," Rulli said in a club statement, as per Reuters. "When the chance to join Manchester City comes along, you have to take it. Everyone knows what an impressive club this is," he added.

Rulli's career and achievements

Rulli has earned eight international caps for Argentina and was part of the squads that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2024 Copa America. The goalkeeper has also played for Real Sociedad, Montpellier, Villarreal and Ajax Amsterdam during his European career. He was instrumental in Villarreal's 2021 UEFA Europa League final triumph over Manchester United.

Chelsea secure left-back Pep Chavarria

Meanwhile, Chelsea have signed Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano on a contract running until 2031. The financial details were not disclosed by Chelsea, although British media reported that the London club paid an initial £16.3 million, with a further £1.7 million possible in add-ons, for the 28-year-old.

"This is a dream for me as Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is a big opportunity but I am prepared and will work hard to help the team achieve success," Chavarria said in a statement, as per Reuters.

Chavarria's journey to Chelsea

Chavarria began his senior career with Figueres, Olot and Zaragoza in the lower divisions of Spanish football before joining Rayo Vallecano in 2022. He went on to make 125 appearances across competitions and played an important role in Rayo's run to the UEFA Conference League final last season. His arrival strengthens Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso's options at left-back following Marc Cucurella's departure to Real Madrid.

Chelsea, who finished 10th in the Premier League last season, will begin their new campaign against London rivals Fulham on August 24. (ANI)