Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title on Thursday after defeating Delhi Capitals in the final held at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, and RCB spinner Shreyanka Patil was quick to acknowledge her skipper, Smriti Mandhana.

Patil Dedicates Victory to Skipper, Coaches

Patil dedicated the victory to three people: her captain, Mandhana; Malolan Rangarajan, the head coach of RCB; and Anya Shrubsole, the assistant coach of RCB. "Would love to mention three people - number one, Smriti, because she has gone through a lot in the last couple of months. Would love to dedicate this win to her. Malo and Anya. Today is Anya's son's first birthday. And again, Malo - first time he's the head coach and it's a special win for all of us," said Patil, according to Cricbuzz.

Speaking after the final, Patil said, "Very special for me. My comeback WPL season. Couldn't have asked for more. Lovely crowd here - supported us throughout, no matter what. 200 on the board, but they had faith in us. I thank each and every member who has come out and supported us. Also, the people watching us in Bangalore and Karnataka would like to say big thanks to you guys."

Mandhana's Record Knock Seals Historic Chase

Patil finished the 2026 season with 11 wickets in nine innings. She remained wicketless in the final, while conceding 32 runs in just two overs. The season ended with Royal Challengers Bengaluru claiming their second WPL title. Delhi Capitals remained trophyless for the fourth straight time.

Mandhana played a match-winning knock of 87 runs and added 165 runs for the second wicket with Georgia Voll (79 runs off 54 balls), which helped the RCB chase down a daunting target of 204 runs. Mandhana's 87 is also the highest individual score in the WPL final.

Chasing the highest total of the WPL, Mandhana's side scripted history, that too in the tournament's finale. Earlier, the record was also held by RCB, who chased down 202 runs against the Gujarat Giants last year.

'This Win Is For Them': Radha Yadav Hails Team Management

RCB all-rounder Radha Yadav, who played a crucial knock of 12 runs off just five balls at the end to ensure the victory for RCB, said, "Everyone is very happy. This team has worked very hard. The management has backed the players and given us whatever we asked for. They've actually given us more than we asked for. This win is for them. As players, we put in the hard work - sometimes we get the result, sometimes we don't. But the hard work put in by the management - hats off to them."

"We used to do situational practice - trying to achieve a certain number of runs in a certain number of balls. Our management helped a lot. Whatever skills we had, how can we improve on those? They helped us to find those ways. Can do better. Haven't played to my potential yet. Will keep working hard, and maybe I'll win us a World Cup; we'll see. We had gone for a little trip. Took time off (in the last few days) and didn't think about cricket at all. Was the management's decision to give us some time off so that we come back fresh and recharged?" she concluded.