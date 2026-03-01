CSK unveiled their IPL 2026 jersey, aiming for a 6th title after a poor 2025. MS Dhoni will play, while the team traded Jadeja and Curran for Sanju Samson and made record buys in Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for the upcoming season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) unveiled their team jersey for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the Chennai-based IPL franchise posted a video, revealing the jersey. In the caption of the post, CSK said, "ALL-NEW AND ALL FOR YOU! Order the CSK Jersey 2026 and let your summer be filled with Yellove!"

Major Squad Overhaul Ahead of IPL 2026

Five-time IPL champions CSK endured an abysmal run in the 2025 edition. In the 14 matches that they played, CSK faced defeat in 10 matches and finished last in the IPL 2025 points table. Ahead of the 2026 season, CSK made some big changes in their squad for the upcoming season, with the most notable one being the trade of all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran for the wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson.

Player Focus and New Signings

With the 44-year-old superstar MS Dhoni set to play another IPL season, CSK would be aiming to make it six titles in the 2026 season. Dhoni had a lacklustre season in the IPL 2025, scoring 196 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.17, with a best score of 30*, and even captained CSK in Ruturaj Gaikwad's absence due to injury. However, the emergence of young, hard-hitting stars Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel was a promising facet for CSK last season.

Ahead of this season, they got two record-breaking buys in UP all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma, each for Rs 14.20 crores, making them the most expensive uncapped players in tournament history.

Chennai Super Kings full squad for IPL 2026:

Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 75 lakh), Kartik Sharma (Rs 14.20 Cr), Prashant Veer (Rs 14.20 Cr), Matthew Short (Rs 1.50 Cr), Aman Khan (Rs 40 lakh), Zak Foulkes (Rs 75 lakh), Akeal Hosein (Rs 2 Cr), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.2 Cr), Matt Henry (Rs 2 Cr). (ANI)