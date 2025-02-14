WPL 2025: RCB's Shreyanka Patil 'heartbroken' after being ruled out of entire season due to injury

Ahead of the WPL 2025 between the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, the reports emerged that Shreyanka Patil would not be able for the entire WPL season due to injury.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) women team’s spinner Shreyanka Patil has confirmed of her being ruled out of the ongoing WPL 2025. Ahead of the tournament opener between the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants, the reports emerged that Shreyanka Patil would not be able for the entire WPL season due to injury.

Shreyanka Patil was part of the RCB women’s squad for the third edition of the Women’s Premier League and even featured in promotional videos ahead of the tournament. However, the 22-year-old’s unavailability for the opening match of the WPL 2025 raised the concerns about her fitness. It was reported that Shreyanka Patil suffered an injury just a few days before the match and unsold Sneh Rana has been called in as her replacement.

Just a few minutes before the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Giants in WPL 2025 opener, Shreyanka Patil posted a cryptic tweet on her X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that she would miss the entire tournament due to injury. Her tweet suggested that she is heartbroken but vowed to bounce back stronger.

“Heartbroken, but I will fly again.” Shreyanka wrote on X.

Shreyanka Patil being ruled out of the tournament is a big setback for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as she was one of their crucial players for the side, providing crucial breakthroughs with her off-spin and adding depth to the squad. The youngster played a pivotal role in RCB’s title-winning campaign in the last season of the Women’s Premier League. The Bengaluru-born cricketer was the highest wicket-taker of the season, scalping 13 wickets, including two three-wicket hauls, at an average of 12.07 and an economy rate of 7.30 in 12 matches.

The nature of Shreyanka Patil’s injury is not known as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru has not yet released an official on her injury or expected time of recovery. This is second setback for RCB as another spinner Asha Shobana was ruled out of the tournament due to injury,

Shreyanka Patil past injury setbacks

This is not the first time Shreyanka Patil has had an injury setback in her career. In the past as well, she has dealt with fitness concerns that temporarily sidelined from competitive cricket. Last year, the youngster was ruled out of the Women’s Asia Cup after she fractured her finger on the left-hand during the opening fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dambulla.

Ahead of the third ODI against New Zealand in October, the BCCI women selection committee revealed that Shreyanka Patil was suffering ‘shin splits’. Thus, she was forced to miss out the team’s tour of Australia as well as home white-ball series against West Indies and Ireland due to injury.

Shreyanka Patil’s latest injury concerns about her long-term fitness and recovery process, as he looks to make a strong comeback after yet another unfortunate injury setback.

