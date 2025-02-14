'No shortage of talent': Virat Kohli sends wishes to RCB women's team ahead of their WPL title defence (WATCH)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a video on its X handle (formerly Twitter), where Virat Kohli has a message for the women’s team ahead of their WPL title defense.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli has sent his best wishes to the women's team led by Smriti Mandhana ahead of their Women’s Premier League 2025 campaign on Friday, February 14.

Smriti Mandhana’s RCB women’s team will begin their title defence against Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the WPL 2025 at the Kottambi Stadium in Gujarat. Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their first WPL title after defeating Delhi Capitals in the Final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This was the first title for the RCB franchise in a T20 franchise league, as the men's team is yet to win a coveted IPL title.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a video on its X handle (formerly Twitter), where Virat Kohli has a message for the women’s team ahead of their title defense. The legendary batter is hoping that RCB women’s team would carry on momentum from the title-winning campaign last season. He added that there are talented players in the squad who can help the team win another title.

“I would like to wish the women's team all the very best for the upcoming WPL season. It's amazing what you did last year, and I just hope that you can continue to ride that momentum and take that confidence into this tournament as well." Kohli said in a video posted by RCB.

“There is no shortage of talent, as we had seen last year as well. I am sure that with the load of winning the title already off your back, you will go out there, express yourself, and enjoy the support that you get from fans all over India. So I wish you all the very best for the upcoming season." he added.

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals in the last WPL season, Virat Kohli celebrated the team’s triumph through a video call, congratulating Smriti Mandhana and her teammates on their historic victory. However, Royal Challengers Bengaluru men’s team side could not replicate the success in the IPL 2024, as they were knocked out of the tournament after losing the Eliminator to Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend WPL title?

Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru did not have an ideal league stage as they had a few setbacks but managed to book their spot in the Eliminator by finishing third in the points table. In the Eliminator, RCB defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians to book their spot in the final, where they registered 8-wicket win over Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals to clinch their maiden WPL title.

However, the question is can RCB defend their WPL title? The RCB squad has a mix of experienced and youngsters, giving a balance to the team. The franchise retained the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil, Elyssa Perry, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Kate Cross, and to name a few.

At the WPL mini-auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru signed up players like Prema Rawat, Joshitha VJ, Raghvi Bisht, and Jagravi Pawar. This helped strengthen their bench ahead of the WPL 2025.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered a big setback as Asha Shobana was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. However, the RCB have players who could help them defend the title.

RCB women’s squad

Smriti Mandhana (C), VJ Joshitha, Richa Ghosh, Danni Wyatt, Kanika Ahuja, Sabbineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Kim Garth, Shreyanka Patil, Ellyse Perry, Prema Rawat, Georgia Wareham, Raghvi Bist, Heather Graham, Jagravi Pawar, Renuka Singh, Charlie Dean, Nuzhat Parween

