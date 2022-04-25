Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: 2 top superstars reported to return on RAW; ranking system likely to be introduced

    WWE's Monday Night RAW this week could witness the return of two top superstars. Meanwhile, WWE is also planning to introduce the ranking system.

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: 2 top superstars reported to return on RAW; ranking system likely to be introduced-ayh
    Team Newsable
    Stamford, First Published Apr 25, 2022, 6:05 PM IST

    World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE's) Monday Night RAW could throw off surprises this week. As per reports, a couple of top superstars are scheduled to make their return after a prolonged absence. The superstars happen to be former RAW Women's Champion Asuka and former Cruiserweight Champion Mustafa Ali.

    As per Reddit insider Kerrmit125, Asuka is all set to return to RAW after more than six months, while she will be feuding with former Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The latter lost her RAW Women's title to Bianca Blair at WrestleMania 38. Since then, she has not appeared on RAW, while it would be her first appearance since then.

    Meanwhile, Ali, too, is set to return to RAW. The former Cruiserweight Champion had reportedly demanded a release from the company after he was unimpressed with his roles of late. However, he has now been given a proper pitch and a part, setting up his return to the show.

    On the other hand, WWE recently conducted a fan survey about whether they would like to have a wrestler ranking system. While it would not be the first time WWE introduced, having done so in the past in the form of 'Power Ranking', it was utterly different from what All Elite Wrestling (AEW) does. The latter's version considers the wrestler's wins, losses, and draws to set up the rankings.

    AEW's Rankings also lead to feuds with the champions. As for WWE's 'Power Ranking', it considered the superstar's impact on WWE television for the week instead of based on the match results. The 'Power Ranking' was eventually ended in November 2017.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2022, 6:05 PM IST
