Defending champions NorthEast United FC defeated Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC 4-1 in the Durand Cup, extending their unbeaten run. Alaaeddine Ajaraie scored a brace, with substitutes Macarton and Etyan adding late goals for the Highlanders.

A brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie, complemented by late strikes from substitutes Macarton Louis Nickson and debutant Etyan Gonzalez Morales, powered defending champions NorthEast United FC to a commanding 4-1 victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in a Group F clash of the 135th Durand Cup at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Saturday.

The victory strengthened NorthEast United FC's push for a place in the knockout stages while extending their unbeaten run in the Durand Cup to 14 matches. The defending champions have now gone unbeaten in the competition since their last defeat in 2023, according to a release.

Highlanders Take Early Lead

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali set his side up in an attacking 4-2-4 formation, and the defending champions immediately asserted their authority, dominating possession and pinning Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC deep inside their own half. The pressure paid off in the seventh minute when NorthEast United were awarded a penalty after Junior Onguene Nkengue brought down Alaaeddine Ajaraie inside the box following a corner. The Moroccan forward stepped up and calmly converted from the spot, sending goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh the wrong way to give the Highlanders an early lead.

Karbi Anglong Equalise Before Half-Time

NorthEast continued to press for a second, with Redeem Tlang narrowly missing the target after being set up by Ajaraie. The Highlanders controlled the tempo and repeatedly exposed the spaces in the Karbi Anglong defence, but the debutants remained in the contest. Against the run of play, Karbi Anglong found an equaliser in the 28th minute. A misplaced pass from NorthEast defender Soraisham Dinesh Singh gifted possession to Junior Onguene Nkengue, who made amends for his earlier mistake by keeping his composure to finish from close range and make it 1-1.

NorthEast responded by stepping up the pressure once again. Ajaraie came close to restoring their lead with a superbly struck free-kick, but Jaspreet Singh produced an outstanding save to keep the effort out. Redeem Tlang also continued to threaten, but Karbi Anglong defended in numbers and held firm to take the teams into the interval level.

Second-Half Surge Restores NorthEast's Lead

Benali made two attacking changes at half-time, bringing on Parthib Sunder Gogoi and Macarton, and the move paid immediate dividends. Just three minutes after the restart, Gogoi picked out Ajaraie inside the box, and the Moroccan produced a precise left-footed finish to put NorthEast United back in front at 2-1. It was Ajaraie's fifth goal of the tournament, taking him level at the top of the scoring charts.

The opening stages of the second half were played at a frantic pace as NorthEast searched for a third while Karbi Anglong attempted to respond on the counter. Ajaraie came close to completing his hat-trick in the 52nd minute when his header from a corner narrowly missed the target. Karbi Anglong continued to look for openings and came closest through Junior Onguene Nkengue, who unleashed a powerful long-range effort after being set up by Joseph. The shot dipped dangerously, but NorthEast goalkeeper Dipesh Chauhan recovered at the second attempt after initially spilling the effort.

Substitutes Seal the Deal

Benali introduced Spanish forward Etyan Jesus Gonzalez Morales just after the hour mark as NorthEast looked to put the contest beyond doubt. Ajaraie missed another opportunity in the 73rd minute, sending his left-footed effort over the bar, before Etyan also came close moments later, only to lift his attempted chip over the goalkeeper wide of the target. The Highlanders eventually found their third in the 83rd minute. Buanthanglun Samte delivered a pinpoint cross into the penalty area, where Macarton Louis Nickson rose highest to guide a well-directed header past the stationary Jaspreet Singh and make it 3-1.

With five minutes of stoppage time added, NorthEast continued to push forward. Etyan had another opportunity after being picked out by Ajaraie but was unable to convert, although the Spanish debutant would have his moment soon after. In the sixth minute of added time, Abdul Rabeeh produced a brilliant run down the left flank before delivering a low cross into the box. Etyan made no mistake this time, calmly tapping the ball into the net to mark his debut in Indian football with a goal and complete a comprehensive 4-1 victory for the defending champions.

NorthEast United's second-half dominance ultimately proved decisive, with Benali's attacking substitutions making a telling impact as the Highlanders maintained their unbeaten run in the Durand Cup. (ANI)