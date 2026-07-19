Lionel Messi became the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup final, while Spain's Lamine Yamal became the third-youngest. The final, between Argentina and Spain, set a record for the largest age gap between opposing starters.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi added another milestone to his legendary career by becoming the oldest outfield player to start a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, while Spain's Lamine Yamal became the third-youngest player ever to start the tournament's showpiece match, according to One Football's X handle. The final marks Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, further cementing his place among the greatest players in the history of the game.

At the other end of the age spectrum, Yamal started the final at 19 years and six days old, making him the third-youngest player ever to feature in a World Cup final from the starting lineup. Only Brazil legend Pele, who was 17 years and 249 days old in the 1958 final, and Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi, who was 18 years and 201 days old in the 1982 final, were younger than Yamal. The Spanish teenager also overtook compatriot Pau Cubarsi (19 years and 178 days) and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 years and 207 days) on the all-time list, according to One Football's X handle.

The final also created another unique World Cup record. It is the first in tournament history to feature two starting outfield players from opposing teams separated by an age difference of more than 20 years, according to One Football's X handle.

The contrasting milestones of Messi and Yamal underscored a symbolic passing of generations, with one of football's greatest-ever players sharing the World Cup final stage with one of the sport's brightest young stars.

Road to the Final

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances.

Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain's defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.