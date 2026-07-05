Mexico fans gathered outside the England team's hotel with drums, trumpets, and firecrackers in an attempt to disrupt the players' sleep ahead of their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash. The match will be played at the high-altitude Azteca Stadium.

Mexico fans are going all out to cheer and help their pride, their men's national football side, ahead of the FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash against England as a massive flock of fans gathered outside the hotel where the Three Lions are staying.

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As per Goal.com, in the early hours before the match, fans brought everything from drums, trumpets, firecrackers, loud musical instruments, and even started singing, shouting slogans to disrupt the sleep of English players, who are already facing two disadvantages before the clash: One being Mexico's dominant run at the iconic Azteca Stadium and the other being the high-altitude of the venue. Goal.com cited a viral video from a fan page, where fans could be seen celebrating, playing music, shouting and singing while also being kept under the supervision of heavy security.

Tuchel on altitude and Mexico's aggressive start

Tuchel's men are already facing issues due to high altitude, with the coach admitting having faced some of them personally. However, he has warned his side to stay focused and treat first 15-20 minutes of the match against an aggressive Mexico side as an important time period to overcome.

Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, Tuchel said that he felt a "slight headache" in his hotel room and felt some problems sleeping, but it is nothing that a player cannot handle and adapt to.

"I felt, for example, a slight headache in the hotel room through the day, I did not sleep as well as the days before but nothing that you cannot handle and you cannot adapt. I think the players felt it in the first minutes of the training session and the longer it went they could cope with it better," Tuchel said.

"It is just what it is. We cannot physically adapt. It is just impossible. But we are here one day before to experience it at least, to not have all the first-time experience in the warm-up [for the match]. So we will have the warm-up, especially with [focus on] the flight of the ball, with a bit of shortness of breath," he added.

He also admitted that Mexico start their matches on home turf "very strong, very front-footed" and overcoming it would put them in a "good place". "I think it is not a coincidence that Mexico start their matches normally on home turf very, very strong, very front-footed, very aggressively because I think the first 15-20 minutes will be maybe the toughest for us. Once we overcome that I think we are in a good place," he signed off.

Hostile reception for the Three Lions

England received a hostile welcome upon arriving at their Mexico City hotel ahead of Sunday's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against hosts Mexico.

The Three Lions had hoped to keep their hotel location undisclosed after Mexico supporters used loudspeakers, horns and motorcycles to disrupt Ecuador's sleep before their Round of 32 encounter earlier this week. Mexico went on to secure a 2-0 victory on Wednesday, as per Sky Sports.

However, as England's team coach pulled up outside the hotel, hundreds of fans had already gathered. Many booed the visitors while others chanted "Mexico" in a noisy reception. At least one supporter in the crowd was seen holding up an England shirt.

Security outside the hotel has been strengthened following the disturbances earlier in the tournament, which prompted complaints from the Ecuadorian Football Federation. Authorities have also tightened security across Mexico City after four people were killed during celebrations following Mexico's victory over Ecuador.

The 'fortress' Azteca and high-altitude challenge

Mexico will carry a formidable home record into their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against England at the Estadio Azteca--a record that underlines the challenge awaiting the Harry Kane-led England side. The clash against England is scheduled for July 6, 5:30 AM IST.

Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca, underlining its reputation as one of football's most difficult away grounds. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws, showcasing a dominant home advantage over decades.' England now face a stern test as they prepare to take on the hosts in front of a home crowd, with Mexico's strong record at the Azteca adding further weight to the knockout encounter.

Another challenge for England will be the high-altitude conditions at Estadio Azteca, with the pitch situated at around 7,220 ft (2,240 metres) above sea level. The thinner air at this height reduces oxygen levels for players and also allows the ball to travel faster and farther compared to lower-altitude venues such as Atlanta Stadium (312 m above sea level), where England faced DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash. (ANI)