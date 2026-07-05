England midfielder Jordan Henderson and coach Thomas Tuchel dismissed online rumours about using Viagra to counter high altitude effects in Mexico City for their 2026 World Cup match, though they acknowledged the physical challenge of acclimatising.

England's midfielder Jordan Henderson shrugged off the rumours that his side were using Viagra to cope with the high altitude in Mexico City ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup clash against Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca stadium here.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

England Focused on Acclimatisation

England have been focused on acclimatising to the demanding conditions at nearly 2,000 metres above sea level ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup clash with Mexico. While the midfielder dismissed the speculation with humour, both he and England head coach Thomas Tuchel acknowledged that the altitude in Mexico City has posed a genuine physical challenge for the squad as they prepare for the last-16 encounter.

Tuchel and Henderson Brush Aside Rumours

Tuchel and Henderson brushed aside online rumours that England could use Viagra to counter the effects of the high altitude in Mexico City. "The information to support it (Viagra rumours) didn't reach me, so that's not true," Tuchel told reporters as per Goal.com. "Well, the Viagra helped, I think... I'm joking! It was a joke," Henderson joked.

"You can feel it a little bit, you can feel something. I felt it a little bit, even when you just land and you come to the hotel, and you're just walking around, you can feel something. And then today, in training, for me personally, I felt that maybe in the first 10-15 minutes and then once training got going, I stopped thinking about it so much and just concentrated on training," Henderson added.

WADA Stance and Azteca Challenge

According to Goal.com, the medication is not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), prompting reports that it could be used as a performance aid. England face a tough Mexico side with a dominant home record, and a high altitude disadvantage at the iconic Azteca during the round of 16 clash on July 6. (ANI)