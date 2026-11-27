Game 3 of the World Chess Championship 2026 ends in a draw after 60 moves. Defending champion D Gukesh surprised Javokhir Sindarov with the Cordel variation, but the match score remains level at 1.5-1.5 ahead of the next game.

Geneva [Switzerland], November 27 (ANI): Game 3 of the World Chess Championship 2026 ended in a draw, with defending champion D Gukesh putting pressure on challenger Javokhir Sindarov in another Berlin Defence encounter. The game went into an opposite coloured bishop endgame, known to be a theoretical draw. However, the theme of the game was the surprise presented by Gukesh in the opening. Gukesh opted for 5…Be7 Rio de Janeiro variation, deviating from the popular Nd6. After 6. Qe2 Nd6, 7. Bxc6 bxc6, on move 8, in reply to dxe5, Gukesh played Nf5, going into the rare Cordel variation instead of Nb7 to continue the Rio de Janeiro variation. The Cordel variation was mostly played in the 1980s and 1990s, while recent games include one between Dominguez Perez and Vasyl Ivanchuk in 2013 and Hovhannisyan versus Haik Martirosyan in 2019. Boris Spaskyy is known for this variation, and both his games in 1988 ended in a draw. Gukesh managed to trouble Sindarov, who burned a lot of time after being out of the book early. In contrast to the first two games, Gukesh was the one playing quickly. They deviated from Spaskyy’s game after Sindarov went 14. a3. On move 16, after his first long thought of about 11 minutes, Gukesh decided to exchange queens. While Gukesh managed to put pressure on the kingside with 19…h5 and 20…g5, Sindarov played with high accuracy to keep the position equal. After 24. B4 axb4, 25. cxb4, Gukesh went Ra4 and tied up his rook to white’s pawn on the a-file, increasing the chances of a draw. There was a moment when Gukesh played 27…Bd3, which handed a slight momentum to Sindarov. But Gukesh managed the position well and created a passed pawn on d3 before one set of rooks were exchanged. On move 40, Gukesh could have opted for Rd8 instead of c6. Although the position was objectively equal in both cases, the rook on the d-file could have helped him with the passed pawn. Eventually, the second set of rooks were also exchanged, and the opposite coloured bishop endgame ended in a draw after 60 moves. Gukesh might be the one going into the rest day with a psychological advantage. The score after three games stands at 1.5-1.5. The Indian GM will have the white pieces in Game 4 on Saturday. (ANI)