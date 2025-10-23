Al Nassr secured a 2-1 victory over FC Goa in a more challenging AFC Champions League Two match than anticipated. While Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus was content with the three points, FC Goa's Manolo Marquez expressed immense pride.

Al Nassr may have arrived in Goa as overwhelming favourites, but their 2-1 win over FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two clash at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday turned out to be more testing than expected.

Head coach Jorge Jesus admitted after the match that while the performance wasn’t perfect, the mission was accomplished.

“The objective of the match is done, which is to win and pick up three points. We won against a team which refused to lose,” Jesus told reporters.

The Portuguese tactician highlighted that his side had complete control despite Goa’s spirited showing. “They have some quick players, but we controlled the match and scored goals. We are leaving with three points. A lot of our players needed opportunities with minutes on the field. That was also one of our targets,” he said.

Al Nassr Dominate But Face Resistance

Despite the narrow scoreline, Al Nassr’s dominance was clear. The Saudi side recorded 16 shots on target, while Goa managed just one - the one that mattered for them when Brison Fernandes found the back of the net.

“We controlled 80% of the match. Goa scored from one opportunity they created,” Jesus remarked, implying that the final score didn’t fully reflect his team’s superiority.

Marquez Proud Despite Defeat

For FC Goa, it was another night of heartbreak as they slumped to their third consecutive loss in Group D, remaining at the bottom of the table without a single point. Yet, head coach Manolo Marquez chose to look at the positives rather than the result.

“I am really proud of the players, particularly because we did not start well and conceded the first goal from a mistake,” Marquez said. “After Brison’s goal, we were better. We finished with three corners and could have done something to score the equaliser. But in terms of the performance of the team, as a coach, it’s difficult to be prouder than tonight.”

While praising his players’ fightback, the Spaniard also expressed concern over injuries, particularly to forward Javier Siverio. “My only worry is the injuries. We have to see the situation,” he added.

Fans Inspire the Home Side

Marquez was also effusive in his praise for the supporters who filled the Fatorda stands and rallied behind the Goan side.

“I have been here in Goa for three seasons now. This is probably just the second or third time I have heard loud and clear ‘FC Goa’ chants,” he said. “Our fans always make noise, but this was something incredible.”