FC Goa pulled one back through substitute Brison Fernandes against Al Nassr in AFC Champions League 2, marking their first goal in the tournament. Despite going down, the Goan side showed fight, while Inigo Martinez was furious over the goal.

Panjim (Goa): Indian football fans in FC Goa's Fatorda stadium witnessed a rare scene as their forward Brison Fernandes pulled one back for the hosts vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. It was the first goal for FC Goa in AFC Champions League 2, who has failed to win the two matches so far. Though the Goan side entered as underdogs and went down two goals within 30 minutes, a beautiful pass to Brison was dribbled in style by the substitute to find the net. Former FC Barcelona Defender Inigo Martinez was left furious as the referee did not raise the flag for offside. It is important to note that Al Nassr has the option to bring in Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Joao Felix in the second half.

First Half Report

Al Nassr scored the opening two goals as FC Goa struggled to contain the Saudi giants in their AFC Champions League 2 clash at Fatorda Stadium on October 22, 2025. Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a thunderous strike past Sandesh Jhingan, giving Al Nassr an early advantage. The visitors doubled their lead in the 27th minute when Haroune Camara found space amidst a swarm of six FC Goa defenders and fired a precise shot past goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari. FC Goa's main man Javier Silverio sustained a left-foot injury in the 22nd minute and was later substituted by Brison.

Ahead of the match, FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez emphasized a disciplined approach, stating, “Football is defending, passing, and transitions. We know they are a strong team, but we will go into the match with a good mentality.” Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus explained why Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the away fixture. He said, “Everyone loves Cristiano Ronaldo, and he has a lot of fans. We have decided to rest him when we play outside Saudi Arabia to prepare for the next game.”