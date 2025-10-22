Brison Fernandes became the first Indian player to score in the ACL Two Group Stage. FC Goa's defense held strong in the second half, preventing further goals, though Timor Sva received a late red card.

Panjim: FC Goa made a stunning statement on the night of Wednesday, October 22, holding their own against Saudi giants Al Nassr in a gripping AFC Champions League encounter at Fatorda Stadium. Despite being the clear underdogs against a star-studded side featuring Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and Inigo Martínez, the Goan outfit showed remarkable grit and tactical discipline. Through Brison Fernandes, who was substituted for an injured Javier Silverio, the hosts found their first goal of the tournament after going two goals in the first 30 minutes. The Saudi Pro League leaders were kept quiet in the second half, despite the presence of Mane and Felix. FC Goa Defender Timor Sva was shown a red card in the stoppage time for kicking away the ball after the whistle was stopped for a foul.

Brison Fernandes Scripts History

Al Nassr scored the opening two goals as FC Goa struggled to contain the Saudi giants in the first 30 minutes. 20-year-old Brazilian Angelo Gabriel opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a thunderous strike past Sandesh Jhingan, giving Al Nassr an early advantage. The visitors doubled their lead in the 27th minute when Haroune Camara found space amidst a swarm of six FC Goa defenders and fired a precise shot past goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari. But the night truly belonged to Brison Fernandes, who received a beautiful pass and dribbled in style to find the net. He became the first Indian to score a goal in the ACL Two Group Stage.

Goa Displays Flashes of Brilliance

The second half saw pure dominance from Al Nassr, marred by a few moments from Goan right-winger Abdul Rabeeh. Rabeeh made a lively run down the flank and attempted a cross aimed at Muhammed Nemil, but Al Nassr’s defense intercepted it. The move earned FC Goa three corners, though they couldn’t convert it into a goal. Sultan Al-Ghannam later rose high for a header near the penalty area, but his attempt went wide despite the goalkeeper being off balance. FC Goa’s defense continued to fend off attacks, clearing crosses and limiting dangerous chances. Boris Thangjam had a golden opportunity to level the score but was thwarted by a defender in a one-on-one situation, while Brison Fernandes went down near Al Nassr’s box, only to see the referee let play continue.

Al Nassr maintained calm possession, building attacks patiently, while FC Goa worked hard to intercept passes and block crosses, particularly from Wesley Ribeiro on the right. Both teams struggled to break the deadlock, leaving the score at 2-1 in favor of the visitors. The red card for Timor Sva came after six minutes were added on as injury time. Captain Sandesh Jhingan was at his solid best, stopping and helping the team move forward.

Social Media Praises The Gaurs

Social media erupted with praise for FC Goa as fans celebrated the team’s spirited performance and Brison Fernandes’ stunning goal against Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League 2. One user wrote, “Two minutes’ silence for those who thought Al-Nassr would win 5-0. Top-quality defending by Goa. Al-Nassr are a top team with world-class foreign players. Even top Saudi sides get thrashed by them. FC Goa had nothing to lose. Well played, Goa.”

Another user termed the match as dramatic, and said, “Although Goa lost but we didn’t expected that scoreline and amazing goal by Brison.” Meanwhile, one user hailed how Indian players rose up to the occasion instead of foreign players. “Fc Goa was more dependent on foreigners in previous matches against Al Zawraa and Istiklol but the way Indian players especially Brison, Boris, Rabeeh came forward in toughest match against Al Nassr, was great to watch,” he wrote.

