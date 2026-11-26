Indian women's singles shuttlers Tanvi Sharma, Unnati Hooda, Tasnim Mir, and Anmol Kharb reached the quarter-finals at the Syed Modi International 2026. Meanwhile, top mixed doubles seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto were eliminated early.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Four Indian shuttlers advanced to the women's singles quarter-finals at the Syed Modi India International 2026 badminton tournament on Thursday, while top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto suffered a shock exit in the mixed doubles pre-quarterfinals, according to Olympics.com. Second seed Tanvi Sharma, third seed Unnati Hooda, Tasnim Mir and Anmol Kharb registered victories in their respective round of 16 matches to secure four of the eight available quarter-final spots in the women's singles competition.

Tanvi, who claimed her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Taipei Open earlier this year, fought back from a game down to defeat Indonesia's Mutiara Ayu Puspitasari 18-21, 21-18, 21-18 in a hard-fought contest. Unnati Hooda secured a comfortable 21-14, 21-18 victory over USA's Ishika Jaiswal, while Tasnim Mir produced one of the notable results of the day by defeating sixth seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-19, 21-15. Anmol Kharb also booked her place in the last eight with a 21-16, 21-15 win over compatriot Ashmita Chaliha, who won the Korea Masters earlier this year. However, Tanya Hemanth, Rakshitha Ramraj and Isharani Baruah bowed out of the women's singles competition. Tanya lost 21-16, 13-21, 21-13 to Malaysia's Wong Ling Ching, while eighth seed Isharani went down 21-9, 9-21, 21-17 to Indonesia's Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi. Rakshitha also exited after suffering a 21-13, 21-19 defeat against top seed Riko Gunji of Japan.

Mixed Doubles

In the mixed doubles, top seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, ranked 24th in the world, suffered a straight-game defeat against Malaysia's Wee Yee Hern and Vannee Gobi, ranked 61st, going down 22-20, 21-15 in the pre-quarterfinals. Seventh seeds Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K also failed to progress, losing 21-16, 21-15 to Indonesia's M. Nawaf Khoiriyansyah and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil. Bhavya Chhabra and Aditi Bhatt were also eliminated after suffering a 21-11, 21-14 defeat against England's second-seeded pair of Callum Hemming and Estelle van Leeuwen. However, India's mixed doubles challenge remained alive as Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram-Reshika Uthayasooriyan and Viraj Kuvale-Rutaparna Panda advanced to the quarter-finals with hard-fought victories. Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Reshika Uthayasooriyan defeated compatriots Ayush Makhija and Anagha Aravinda Pai 22-20, 21-23, 21-14, while Kuvale and Panda recovered from a game down to beat France's Gregoire Deschamp and Denmark's Iben Bergstein 16-21, 21-13, 21-17.

Women's Doubles

In the women's doubles, top seeds and defending champions Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand entered the quarter-finals with a convincing 21-9, 21-8 win over compatriots Shreya Balaji and Pranavi Natarajan. Eighth seeds Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam also progressed after coming from behind to defeat Manya Ralhan and Reshika Uthayasooriyan 16-21, 21-12, 21-19. However, five other Indian pairs -- Samriddhi Singh-Amolika Singh, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Aditi Bhatt-Shravani Walekar, Ananya Arun-Anjana Manikandan and Pravandhika Raghavan-Neysa Cariappa -- bowed out after losing their respective pre-quarterfinal matches.

Men's Singles and Doubles

In the men's singles, Tushar Suveer was the only Indian to enter the quarter-finals. He defeated compatriot Shashwat Dalal 21-14, 21-12 to secure his place in the last eight. Ginpaul Sonna and Pranay Shettigar, meanwhile, suffered defeats in their respective round of 16 matches to exit the competition. In the men's doubles, third seeds Hariharan Amsakarunan-MR Arjun and Sai Pratheek-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi advanced to the quarter-finals with straight-game victories, according to Olympics.com. (ANI)