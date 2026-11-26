Following his record-breaking 52-ball double century, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has received high praise from Kevin Pietersen, who predicted the youngster will score 500 runs in a single Test innings.

London [UK], November 26 (ANI): Former England batter Kevin Pietersen backed Indian teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to "score 500 runs in a Test match innings within next five years" following the youngster's historic double ton against UAE A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup. Sooryavanshi, 15, tore a massive hole into the record books with a 52-ball double ton against UAE A in a must-win clash, sealing India a spot in the semifinals with the fastest List A double ton. Prior to this, he had also reached his century in just 28 balls, making it the fastest List A ton by surpassing Aussie opener Jake Fraser McGurk. His innings had a total of 28 sixes aside from seven fours, having smashed the most sixes in a single professional cricket innings.

Posting on X, reacting to Sooryavanshi's outrageous innings, Pietersen said, "Here’s a shout — Vaibhav will score a 500 in a Test Match within the next 5yrs!" Here’s a shout — Vaibhav will score a 500 in a Test Match within the next 5yrs! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 26, 2026 Notably, the highest scores in Test cricket and first-class cricket are both owned by West Indies legend Brian Lara, having scored 400* against England in 2004 at St John's and 501* for Warwickshire against Durham back in 1994. Scoring 204 of the team’s 254 runs, he powered India A to a seven-wicket victory as they chased down 250 in 14.2 overs, turning the match into a video game.

In 16 List A appearances so far, Sooryavanshi has made 805 runs at an average of 50.31 and a strike rate of over 193, with two centuries and fifties each. He has smacked 63 sixes in 16 innings. His record in Youth ODIs is just as incredible for India U19, scoring 1,412 runs in 25 innings at an average of 56.48, with a strike rate of 165.72, including four centuries and seven fifties, with a best score of 175 against England in the U19 World Cup Final this year against England. In 10 T20Is for India, he has made 295 runs at an average of 29.50 and a strike rate of over 185, with two fifties and a best score of 81. (ANI)