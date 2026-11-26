Ibrahim Zadran and Khuzaima Tanveer currently dominate the ILT20 Season 5 belt standings. Zadran leads in batting, while Tanveer tops the bowling, MVP, and UAE player charts as the tournament progresses with significant prize money at stake.

Dubai [UAE], November 26 (ANI): Gulf Giants opener Ibrahim Zadran and Desert Vipers seamer Khuzaima Tanveer have thrown down the gauntlet in the race for ILT20 Season 5's four signature belts; the Green (Best Batter), White (Best Bowler), Red (Most Valuable Player) and Blue (Best UAE Player). Six matches in, Ibrahim holds the Green Belt, while Khuzaima wears the White Belt and leads both the Red and Blue Belt standings.

Introduced to honour the standout performers of each edition, the belts have become one of the league's most coveted individual prizes, with the winner of each belt receiving USD 15,000, according to a release. That is on top of the USD 700,000 that awaits the Season 5 champions, who claim the coveted Black Belt, and the USD 300,000 for the runners-up.

Ibrahim has been the cornerstone of the Gulf Giants' unbeaten start. On the opening weekend in Sharjah, he struck 84 off 53 balls, with six sixes, after the Giants lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Liam Livingstone early, setting up a seven-run win over Sharjah Warriorz. He followed it up with an unbeaten 50 off 35 against MI Emirates, steering the chase home from 1 for 2 to seal a six-wicket victory. That gives him 134 runs from two innings at a strike rate of 152.27, and 167 points, with Sharjah Warriorz's Paul Walter his closest challenger on 145.

Khuzaima has been the Desert Vipers' go-to bowler at the death. He opened his campaign with 2 for 40 against MI Emirates. Against Sharjah Warriorz, he recovered from an expensive first over to take 3 for 14 in his last three, removing Mohammad Nabi, George Linde and Craig Overton to help the Vipers to their first win of the season. He struck three more times against Dubai Capitals, accounting for Marcus Stoinis and captain Sam Billings. His season-leading eight wickets have earned him 189.5 points, with Dubai Capitals spinner Noor Ahmad (139) and Gulf Giants all-rounder David Wiese (137.5) next in line. On the run charts, Paul Walter (115) and Babar Azam (87) are Ibrahim's nearest pursuers, while Noor Ahmad (six), David Wiese and Shadab Khan (five each) are chasing Khuzaima's eight wickets.

Khuzaima also tops the Most Valuable Player standings with 206.5 points, ahead of Ibrahim (182) and Noor Ahmad (167). In the Best UAE Player race he is well clear of Sharjah Warriorz's Junaid Siddique (83) and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' Muhammad Rohid (77). While the Green and White Belts are held by the current leaders and change hands through the season, the Red and Blue Belts will be presented at the end of the tournament to the players with the highest total MVP points, including the Playoffs. Meanwhile, the race continues tonight when Abu Dhabi Knight Riders take on MI Emirates at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi (6:30pm UAE time), with Muhammad Rohid, Zahoor Khan and Muhammad Waseem all looking to close the gap in the Blue Belt standings.

Season 5 points system

Bowlers have the most to gain from this season's revamped points system. A wicket is now worth 14 points, up from 10, while every dot ball earns 2.5 points instead of one. Taking out the top order pays off too: a three-wicket haul that accounts for any three of a side's top four earns double the usual bonus, and a hat-trick is worth an extra 20 points. Big performances are also rewarded in full this time, with a hundred now earning the fifty bonus as well, and a five-wicket haul adding to the three-wicket bonus rather than replacing it. Close races will be settled by new tie-breakers for the Green and White Belts, and UAE players will need to feature in at least four of their team's matches to qualify for the Blue Belt. Points count from every match, Playoffs included, while Super Over performances do not.

Green Belt (Best Batter) * 1 point per run * 1 bonus point per four and 2 per six * 5 points for a fifty, plus 15 more for a hundred * Tie-break: most runs in the Playoffs, then the highest strike rate over the season

White Belt (Best Bowler) * 14 points per wicket * 2.5 points per dot ball * 5 points for a three-wicket haul, rising to 10 if all three wickets are top-four batters * 35 points for a five-wicket haul, in addition to the three-wicket bonus * 20 points for a hat-trick * Tie-break: most wickets in the Playoffs, then the lowest economy rate over the season

Red Belt (Most Valuable Player) and Blue Belt (Best UAE Player) * Batting and bowling points as above * 5 points per catch, direct-hit run-out or stumping * 10 points for a Player of the Match award * Blue Belt eligibility: a UAE player must feature in at least four of his team's matches.