India A set a target of 318 runs against Sri Lanka A in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 semi-final, bolstered by crucial half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Shahbaz Ahmed at the West End Park International Stadium.

Doha [Qatar], November 26 (ANI): Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed struck half-centuries as India A posted a challenging total of 317/8 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka A in the first semi-final of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Thursday. After winning the toss, India A captain Tilak Varma elected to bat first, with the team getting off to an aggressive start through openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma. The opening pair added 80 runs in 48 deliveries before Sooryavanshi was dismissed for 40 off 27 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes. Janith Liyanage provided the breakthrough, with Lasith Croospulle taking the catch. Abhishek continued his aggressive approach and stitched together a crucial partnership with captain Tilak Varma. The duo added 79 runs for the second wicket before Abhishek departed for 78 off 63 deliveries, an innings studded with 11 fours and a six. Lahiru Samarakoon picked up his wicket, with Liyanage completing the catch. Tilak also contributed with a half-century, scoring 53 off 66 balls, including three fours and a six, before falling to Ravindu Fernando. Kumar Kushagra chipped in with 21 off 27 deliveries, while Rinku Singh managed 12 off 21 balls. Both batters were dismissed as India A slipped from a comfortable position. Suryansh Shedge added 10 runs before Nipun Dhananjaya dismissed him, leaving India A at 235/6. Shahbaz Ahmed then steadied the innings with an unbeaten 54 off 48 deliveries, hitting four sixes. He found valuable support from Tanush Kotian, who scored 28 off 30 balls, as the pair added 72 runs for the seventh wicket. Harsh Dubey provided a late flourish with an unbeaten eight off four deliveries as India A finished at 317/8 in their allotted 50 overs. For Sri Lanka A, Nipun Dhananjaya and Ravindu Fernando picked up two wickets each, while Janith Liyanage and Lahiru Samarakoon claimed one wicket apiece. India A will look to defend the 318-run target and secure a place in the final of the tournament. (ANI)