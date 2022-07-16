Wishes pour in after Sharapova announces birth of first child Theodore

Five-time Grand Slam winner and former No. 1 player Maria Sharapova announced on Friday that she had given birth to a son named Theodore.

He is the first child of the 35-year-old Russian tennis star and British businessman Alexander Gilkes, 42, who announced their engagement in December 2020.

"The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for," Sharapova posted Friday on Instagram, indicating in Roman numerals that Theodore was born on July 1.

Only ten women have won all four major singles titles at least once in their careers, including Sharapova, who announced her pregnancy in April.

At 17, Sharapova won her first major championship at Wimbledon in 2004. She went on to win the US Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008, and the French Open in 2012 and 2014.

In addition, she won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics before falling to Serena Williams of America in the championship match.

Congratulatory messages poured in for the former Russian tennis ace and Gilkes across social media platforms after the couple made the formal announcement. Here's a look at some of the messages: