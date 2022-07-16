Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lewandowski set for Barcelona move; will Bayern Munich now make way for Ronaldo?

    First Published Jul 16, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

    Barcelona have reportedly agreed on a deal with Bayern Munich for the signing of Robert Lewandowski for 42.5 million pounds. Will the Bundesliga giants now consider signing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo?

    Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is finally poised to join Barcelona after months of waiting and rumours. According to reports, Bayern Munich and the Catalan club have accepted the final offer of 42.5 million pounds. Owing to this transfer, the Bundesliga giants may now consider signing Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo, who is reportedly looking to leave Old Trafford in search of a Champions League-playing team.

    Also read: Ronaldo working out in Man United shorts convinces fans striker staying at Old Trafford

    Lewandowski has been considering a move to Barcelona for months, but the German champions were determined to hold onto their star striker until the end of his contract in 2023. However, reports now suggest Barcelona have won their battle, and the Polish superstar is likely to ink a 4-year deal for a move to Camp Nou.

    Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that the clubs have now agreed on the transfer of the Poland international. He also reports that Lewandowski will not appear at Bayern Munich's planned presentation on Saturday. It is also being said that the 33-year-old will be in Barcelona this weekend for medical tests and contract signing and is likely to travel with Xavi Hernandez's men to the United States next week.

    Considered one of the best strikers in football today, Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 appearances over seven seasons with Bayern Munich. He was Barcelona's top priority during the summer transfer window, and Xavi's squad is getting even better in preparation for the upcoming campaign. Should the move be sealed, it would be a massive statement of intent by the La Liga giants as they seek to re-establish themselves in the post-Lionel Messi era.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? Giorgio Chiellini chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    Lewandowski's arrival will add to a busy summer of recruitment for Xavi's side, despite their reported financial issues. Brazil winger Raphinha completed his 58 million-euro move from Leeds United on Friday, joining Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen, who were out of contract at Milan and Chelsea, respectively.

    However, Lewandowski's move to Barcelona has now sparked rumours that Bayern Munich will likely consider Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo as a replacement. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has hit the headlines this summer after a shocking request to leave the Red Devils in a bid to chase yet another Champions League glory. 

    Reports suggested Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes was in talks with the Bundesliga giants. But now, with the Poland international's move to Spain almost confirmed, it has been suggested that the Bavarians may consider the move to bolster their line of attack without Lewandowski.

    An unnamed Saudi Arabian team had recently offered Ronaldo a staggering 275 million euros in wages over two years, which he has reportedly rejected. The 37-year-old, who joined United last year after spending 12 years away from the team, is believed to have maintained his focus on competing in Europe's top club tournament.

