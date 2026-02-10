Indian U-19 batter Vedant Trivedi called winning the 2026 World Cup a 'dream come true.' He expressed satisfaction with his performance, especially his 68 runs against Pakistan, and stated his ambition to play for the senior Indian team.

Indian Under-19 cricket team batter Vedant Trivedi expressed pride and happiness over winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026, calling it a "dream for every cricketer."

The right-hand top-order batter said that he was pleased to have contributed whenever he was given an opportunity for the team.

'A Dream Come True': Trivedi on World Cup Win

Speaking to ANI, Vedant Trivedi said he was happy with his performances whenever he got an opportunity, especially his innings against Pakistan, and said his long-term aim is to represent India's senior team in all three formats.

Reflecting on the World Cup victory, Vedant said winning a World Cup is a dream for every cricketer, be it the senior men's World Cup or the Under-19 World Cup.

Notably, Vedant Trivedi top-scored for India against Pakistan in both teams' Super Sixes match at the Under-19 World Cup. While no other batter scored more than 35 runs, Vedant's 68-run innings off 98 balls helped India score 252 in 49.5 overs while batting first. India eventually won the match by 58 runs after dismissing Pakistan for 194 runs.

"I am very happy that whenever I got a chance, I played well for the team. I am also very satisfied that I played a good innings in the Pakistan match. My goal is to play for the India senior men's team in all three formats for a long time," Vedant Trivedi said.

"I feel very proud to have won the World Cup. It's a dream for every cricketer to win a World Cup, whether it's a senior men's World Cup or the Under-19 World Cup. It was a great experience. I learned new things," he added.

Trivedi said that the moment Team India lifted the U-19 WC trophy, it was like a dream come true.

"When we lifted that trophy, it was like a dream come true," the Indian cricketer said.

India's Dominant Final Performance

Team India secured a historic victory in the Under-19 World Cup final, led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, against England. In the match, India opted to bat first and Sooryavanshi's masterclass (175 in 80 balls, with 15 fours and 15 sixes), a half-century from skipper Ayush Mhatre (53 in 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive 411/9. England lost an early wicket but went from 142/2 courtesy a fine knock from Ben Dawkins (66 in 56 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and a partnership with skipper Thomas Rew (31 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six), but collapsed to 177/7 as they progressed. Caleb Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but all in vain, as they are yet to win the title since the 1998 edition. England was skittled out for 311 runs, making the combined total of 722 runs the highest match aggregate in the U19 WC final.

Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking Innings

Sooryavanshi also earned the Player of the Tournament award for his 439 runs in the tournament. He rewrote multiple records during his 175 in the final, as he also became the batter to hit the most sixes in a single Under-19 World Cup innings. He smashed 15 sixes, breaking the previous record of 12 sixes held by Australia's Michael Hill. Batting at a blistering strike rate of 218.75, his innings included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Remarkably, 150 of his runs came through boundaries alone. (ANI)