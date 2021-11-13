  • Facebook
    Will Sergio Aguero retire due to heart condition? Barcelona striker clears air

    Sergio Aguero suffered severe chest pains during his Barcelona game last week. Consequently, there were rumours that he could be forced to retire while the Argentine has turned them down.

    Will Sergio Aguero retire due to heart condition? The Barcelona striker clears air
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Barcelona, First Published Nov 13, 2021, 12:08 PM IST
    Argentine striker Sergio Aguero was recently in the news for suffering severe chest pains, as he was taken off the field during Barcelona's draw against Alaves on October 30. While he seems to be recovering, rumours began to do rounds on Friday that he could be forced to retire due to his current heart condition.

    However, Aguero has played down the rumours for now. Meanwhile, Barca issued a statement clarifying the issue and noting that he would be "unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process."

    While Catalunya Radio initially began the rumours by stating that Aguero might never retake the field, the Argentine clarified the same on Twitter by writing, "Given the rumours, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive."

    Aguero joined Barca this season, following his title-winning success with Argentina in Copa America in July. He brought his glorious decade-long career with Manchester City to an end, where he finished as the club's all-time highest goal-scorer and helped the side win four English Premier League (EPL) titles.

    Aguero had scored 260 goals in 390 games across competitions for City, while in Barca, he has netted just one from five across tournaments. Notably, he had suffered COVID right before he joined the Catalan. Therefore, it is not yet clear if his current condition could be related to post-COVID complications.

    Last Updated Nov 13, 2021, 12:10 PM IST
