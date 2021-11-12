Cristiano Ronaldo's humble gesture to a tearful young girl will melt your heart (WATCH)

Cristiano Ronaldo might not be impressed with Manchester United struggling. However, he continued his dominance with Portugal, besides making a tearful young girl happy.

Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is not having the best time with Manchester United, as the club continues to struggle in the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22. With recent defeats to the top sides, both United and Ronaldo have been left frustrated, while club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær's job is at risk here.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo continues his dominant run with Portugal in the ongoing international break, with the FIFA World Cup qualifiers continuing. On Thursday night, Portugal was up against Ireland, as the game ended in a goalless draw, while Portugal's Pepe was sent off in the 81st minute.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo was the prime attraction, as a couple of invaders stormed the pitch to get close to Ronnie. While during the game, Ronaldo had to dodge a male fan, it was an after the draw invasion that caught everyone's attention. A tearful young kid stormed into the pitch to catch up on Ronaldo close. Ronaldo hugged the girl. He gave his shirt to her and hugged her again before being escorted off the pitch by a steward. Watch the video below.

As far as Ronaldo's current United stint is concerned, he has scored nine goals in 12 matches across competitions. While the club stays in contention for the pre-quarters in the UEFA Champions League, it has dropped to seventh in the EPL. Consequently, The Daily Express reports that Ronaldo might be considering leaving United next summer if it fails to qualify for the UCL.

Ronaldo seemingly does not want to tarnish his image by playing in a low-grade tournament like the UEFA Europa League or the UEFA Europa Conference League. Also, Toni Freixa, former Barcelona president, has told La Porteria TV that the Catalans might look to complete a sensational swoop for the Portuguese next summer if an opportunity arises.