    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer out, Brendon Rodgers in? Manchester United's future hangs in the balance of its manager

    Nov 8, 2021, 5:57 PM IST

    Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United is enduring a tough season. The club has suffered a series of defeats to the top sides in the ongoing tournament, derailing its title race. As a result, club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is under tremendous pressure from the fans and the board, as he faces exit in the coming days.

    Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Solskjær is on the brink of being dismissed during the ongoing two-week international break. Also, as per Manchester Evening News, the United board is now seriously giving a thought to Solskjær's impact on the club, with some of the top and senior players losing confidence over the Norwegian.

    On the other hand, as far as his replacement is concerned, speculations started to do round on Sunday that current Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has verbally agreed to take charge at Old Trafford. According to CaughtOffside, Rodgers intends on waiting until the end of the season to take up the role, while United would be pushing to rope him in as early as possible in the continuing season itself.

    However, if a report from The Daily Mail is to be understood, there has been no agreement between the two parties. Also, it claims that United is not in a hurry to get rid of Solskjær yet. Thus, there is no absolute clarity on the situation yet. Still, things would start to get clear in the coming days, as it is likely that the United board would not wait for long, having already lost out on Antonio Conte to Tottenham Hotspur. Also, Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pocchetino, Erik ten Hag, and other big names remain in the fray.

