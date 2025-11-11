Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour has added Hyderabad as a new host city. The football icon will visit on November 13 after his Kolkata event. The tour now spans Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, making it a true pan-India celebration.

Lionel Messi's much-celebrated GOAT India Tour is expanding its footprint across India, with another major stop added to the list, this time in Hyderabad. The football legend is set to grace the city on the evening of November 13, much to the delight of his fans in South India. After the grand celebration in Kolkata on November 13, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for the next leg of the event on the same day.

Organizer Confirms Hyderabad Leg, Event Details

Speaking to ANI, the man behind bringing Messi to India, Satadru Dutta, confirmed the development. "Hyderabad has been added, it will be in the evening of 13th," Dutta said, adding that the event will follow the same structure as the other cities. "The GOAT event will have similar events to what we have planned for other states," he added.

The event will feature a short football match, a clinic, a musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony, similar to other states.

GOAT Tour Becomes a Pan-India Event

The announcement has generated immense excitement among fans, as Hyderabad joins Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi as one of the official host cities for the GOAT Tour of India 2025, featuring the Argentine maestro Lionel Messi.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled the official poster for the Hyderabad edition of the tour, marking the city's official entry into the nationwide celebration.

With Hyderabad now on board, the GOAT India Tour achieves a true pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, West (Mumbai) on December 14 and in the end, North (Delhi) on December 15.

Hyderabad Prepares for a Grand Welcome

Chief Executive Parvati Reddy and event execution partner Hyderabad Talkies are working tirelessly to ensure that the event in Hyderabad becomes a grand success and an unforgettable experience for football lovers in the region. (ANI)