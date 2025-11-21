Legendary pacer Courtney Walsh, currently coaching Royal Champs in Abu Dhabi T10, highlights variation and execution as key for bowlers. He also spoke on the league's role in developing young talent and reiterated his availability to help WI cricket.

Walsh on Bowling in T10 Cricket

Courtney Walsh, the legend, with 519 Test wickets to his name, is currently coaching the Royal Champs squad that boasts a strong contingent of fast bowlers, including Daniel Sams, Chris Jordan, Isuru Udana and UAE's Haider Razzaq, as per a release from Abu Dhabi T10.

Emphasising that variation and decision-making under pressure have become non-negotiable skills, the 63-year-old added, "You've got to have a good change of pace and consistency. A good yorker, a good slow ball, and you need variety because the wickets are very good for batting, and you're up against some of the best batters. Whatever you bowl, you still must execute, especially with the high-profile quality of batters in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10."

Developing Young Cricketers

Speaking on the developmental value of platforms like ADT10 for younger players, Walsh added, "It's very important for them to come and play alongside senior players and stars. These guys have stood up and done well within themselves. Hopefully, they learn a lot, and whatever information I can pass on to help develop their cricket, I'm pleased to do so."

On West Indies Cricket

Speaking about being involved with West Indies Cricket, he mentioned that while he has not been approached in recent years, he remains fully willing to support West Indies cricket in any capacity. He said, "That's not my call. I'm always available to help with West Indies cricket; I've never been called upon. However, if the authorities see it fit to get me involved, I'd be happy to do so. It doesn't have to be at the highest level. I've said that openly. My love for West Indies cricket is there. If ever called upon to help, I'd be too pleased to do so."

While the Royal Champs have endured two consecutive defeats in their first two matches, they will be eager to bounce back when they take on the UAE Bulls on Friday Night. (ANI)