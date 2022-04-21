Will do my best for Ferrari, says Sainz amidst fan frenzy after contract extended until 2024

Carlos Sainz has signed a new contract with Ferrari, keeping him with the Italian team until the end of the 2024 Formula One season.

In what has sparked excitement among Ferrari F1 fans, Carloz Sainz has signed a new contract with the Italian team until the end of the 2024 season. The Spanish driver, who replaced Sebastian Vettel in 2021, has formed a highly-rated partnership with Charles Leclerc since his arrival, and his previous deal was set to expire this year.

"I have said several times that I believe we have the best driver pairing in Formula 1 and so, with every passing race, it seemed a completely natural step to extend Carlos' contract," team boss Mattia Binotto said.

"Together, we can aim for ambitious targets," Binotto added. "And I'm sure that, along with Charles, he can play a significant part in fuelling the Ferrari legend and will write new chapters in the history of our team."

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old driver said, "I have always said that there is no better Formula 1 team to race for. And after over a year with them, I can confirm that putting on this race suit and representing this team is unique and incomparable."

"I feel strengthened by this renewed show of confidence in me and now I can't wait to get in the car, to do my best for Ferrari and to give its fans plenty to cheer about. The F1-75 is proving to be a front-runner, which can allow me to chase my goals on track, starting with taking my first Formula 1 win," Sainz added.

The Spaniard is currently third in the championship after Ferrari's stellar start to the 2022 season, 38 points behind leader and teammate Leclerc.

Ferrari fans took to Twitter to express their joy over Sainz's contract extension following this news. One user said, "Sainz staying with #Ferrari until 2024. A good decision from both as Sainz looks to get better and better in an improving Ferrari."

Another added, "Ferrari have rewarded Carlos Sainz's fine form with a fresh 2 year contract that will keep him at the famous Formula 1 team until at least the end of 2024. This is gonna be the best day of my liiifeeee."

