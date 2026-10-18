The West Indies drew the T20I series 2-2 with India after the final match was washed out. Head coach Daren Sammy lauded his team's performance, calling it a 'massive step' and asserting that the Windies 'outplayed' India in certain areas.

The West Indies’ wait for a bilateral series win in India since 2002 continues after the final T20I was called off following just 46 balls of India’s innings. Having lost all three of their previous bilateral T20I series in India, winning just one of seven matches, the visitors came closer to matching India this time around, with head coach Daren Sammy describing their performance as a “massive step” towards achieving their goals. Sammy also lauded his side's fighting performance against the Indian team, asserting that the West Indies in certain areas "outplayed" India in their backyard. Led by Shai Hope, West Indies had shown great application and power-hitting in the series, holding the ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions India for an eventual 2-2 scoreline.

'We've taken a massive step': Daren Sammy

"We understand what success means to us, we don't ever take for granted where we are as a team and the challenges that we face. We just look to make those strides, and I think after this series we've taken a massive step. We played against the defending champions, and we've matched them, and in certain areas we've outplayed them, especially in their backyard, ''Sammy said at the post-match press conference.

Sammy also felt the series reflected the teams’ performances, adding that the West Indies had defied outside expectations, with many doubting their chances before the series began. "It's a true reflection of how all the teams have played, especially for our guys. I'm pretty sure when the series started, we probably didn't have a chance. But that was just the opinion of others," he added.

Future Tours

India will now go on to New Zealand for an all-format tour that begins on 22 October, while West Indies will visit Bangladesh for a two-game ICC World Test Championship 2025/27 series. (ANI)