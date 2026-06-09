The BCCI has rested Mohammed Siraj from the T20I series against Ireland and England, citing workload management, with Prasidh Krishna named as a replacement. This decision is a precautionary measure to ensure Siraj's recovery for a long international season, prioritizing his availability for upcoming ODI and Test matches.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to rest Mohammed Siraj for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The squad for India’s T20I tour of UK and the Asian Games 2026 was announced by the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and the chief selector Ajit Agarkar at the press conference on Saturday, June 6.

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However, just a few days after the official squad announcement, the board updated the roster for the UK and Ireland leg, confirming that Mohammed Siraj has been withdrawn from both squads and Prasidh Krishna was included as a like-for-like replacement for the T20I series against Ireland, starting on June 26, followed by the five-match T20I series against England starting July 1, 2026.

Siraj, who was part of India’s successful T20 World Cup title defence in February this year, was added to the squad for the Ireland and UK tours to strengthen the Men in Blue’s pace bowling attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj rested for Ireland, England T20Is; Prasidh Krishna in

BCCI’s Statement On Siraj’s Withdrawal from the Squads

The BCCI released an official statement regarding the decision to rest Mohammed Siraj for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. The board stated that the following discussions with the BCCI medical team and the team management, Siiraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme.

It further added that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season.

“Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season,” the statement read.

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Mohammed Siraj recently featured in a One-Off Test series against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, which Team India won by an innings and 300 runs, recording the highest margin of victory in their history of Test cricket. He will return to action for the ODI series against Afghanistan, starting on June 13.

The veteran pacer’s participation in the upcoming ODI leg of the home series against Afghanistan is crucial for Team India’s preparation in the build-up to the ODI World Cup in 2027, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Why Siraj’s Recovery is Priority Over His Participation in India’s UK T20I Tour?

Mohammed Siraj has been a consistent feature across all formats for India, and managing his physical output has become a top priority for the board. The pacer featured in all 17 matches for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, including the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, bowling 372 balls in 62 overs and picking 19 wickets at an average of 29.57 and an economy rate of 9.06.

Over the last few years, Siraj has been a workhorse for the Indian team, leading the pace attack across all three formats with relentless intensity. Since 2023, Siraj has played 74 matches across formats for Team India, bowling 1030 overs and picking 152 wickets. Since 2025, the 31-year-old bowled 374 overs and picked 52 wickets, the most by any Indian pacer in terms of overs bowled across formats last year.

In India’s Test Tour of England last year, Siraj shouldered the responsibility of the team’s pace attack, bowling 185 overs and picking 23 wickets, which was the highest by any Indian bowler during that series. This colossal effort, coupled with his participation in the recent one-off Test against Afghanistan, where he demonstrated his enduring value, has left the management cautious about his physical longevity.

With Team India to play 17 ODI matches across five series against Afghanistan, West Indies, England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, and four Tests across two series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka this year, Mohammed Siraj will be expected to spearhead the bowling unit throughout the remainder of the calendar year.

By removing Siraj from the high-frequency T20I schedule in the UK, the BCCI has opted to prioritise his availability for these longer, more taxing formats. Just like Jasprit Bumrah, the board decided to manage Mohammed Siraj’s workload by limiting his exposure to back-to-back T20I matches, ensuring that his body is not subjected to the repetitive strain of short-format cricket during a period where he needs to maintain his endurance for the upcoming ODI and Test assignments.

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