Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud discusses the plans and patience behind his match-winning nine-wicket haul that led to a historic first-ever Test victory against Australia in their own backyard, making them the third Asian side to achieve the feat.

'Patience and Persistence' Key to Win: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud, who secured a historic match-winning nine-wicket haul against Australia, said that the team had their plans mapped out with help of coaches and analysts after studying video footage and bowling first on a grassy pitch required "immense patience and persistence". Mahmud's nine-wicket haul, which included a first-innings six-wicket haul, a century from Tanzid Hasan and an all-round show from Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the highlights as Bangladesh secured their first-ever Test win against Australia and that too in Aussie conditions, becoming the third Asian side after India and Pakistan to beat Aussies in their homeland.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Mahmud said, "We gave it our all every single second during our pre-match practice sessions, keeping a clear mindset to trust our process and focus on the execution rather than the end result. We were fully prepared to grind it out over all five days, knowing the results would naturally follow. Although we had specific team plans mapped out with the coaches and analysts after studying video footage, executing those plans consistently out on the field was what made the difference."

"Bowling first on a grassy pitch still required immense patience and persistence, it was all about sticking to disciplined lines and lengths, delivery after delivery. (On celebrations back home?) Back home in Bangladesh, my family, friends, and hometown community will be thrilled seeing me back in the bowling rotation and performing well. I know they will be celebrating this moment, and that means everything to me," he added.

Match Summary: How Bangladesh Scripted History

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bat first and despite a counter-attacking 71 in 109 balls (with seven fours and a six) from Steve Smith, they were skittled out for just 198 runs, with Mahmud (6/55) and Taskin Ahmed (2/55).

Bangladesh Establish Dominant Lead

In their first innings, Bangladesh outbatted Australia with a historic century from Tanzid Hasan (101 in 197 balls, with eight fours and a six) and fifties from skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (84 in 126 balls, with seven fours and a six) Mehidy Hasan Miraz (65 in 154 balls, with five fours and a six) took Bangladesh to 426, giving them a lead of 228 runs.

Australia Fight Back Before Final Collapse

In the second innings, Australia sunk to 73/3 again, but it was efforts from Cameron Green (104 in 201 balls, with four boundaries and a six), Steve Smith (44 in 88 balls, with five fours) and Alex Carey (30 in 72 balls, with five fours) that gave them a lead of 56 runs. Miraz (5/66) and Mahmud (3/56) were the leading wicket-takers for Bangladesh, who chased down 57 runs without breaking a sweat.