Image Credit : Getty

At WrestleMania XIX on March 30, 2003, Hulk Hogan faced Vince McMahon in a highly anticipated and emotionally charged Street Fight, billed as “20 Years in the Making.” Held at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington, the match stemmed from a heated rivalry that began at the No Way Out pay-per-view, where McMahon interfered in Hogan’s match against The Rock, declaring that “Hulkamania is dead” and challenging Hogan to a brutal showdown. The storyline intensified when McMahon attacked Hogan during a contract signing, causing him to bleed and forcing him to sign the match contract with his own blood. The Street Fight itself was a no-holds-barred contest, featuring intense physicality and high-risk maneuvers. Both competitors bled during the match, adding to its brutal realism. Despite being in his 50s, Hogan displayed remarkable resilience and charisma, ultimately securing victory by delivering three leg drops to McMahon, forcing him to retreat. This match is remembered not for technical wrestling, but for its storytelling and spectacle. It symbolized the culmination of a long-standing rivalry, showcased the larger-than-life personas of both men, and reinforced Hogan’s enduring appeal, while marking one of the few high-profile losses for Vince McMahon in his in-ring career.