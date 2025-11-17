A disputed relay catch ruling shaped the India A vs Pakistan Shaheens clash, sparking debate over new MCC laws.

A controversial decision dominated the Asia Cup Rising Stars clash between India A and Pakistan Shaheens on Sunday, overshadowing the result and igniting debate over recent changes to cricket’s boundary fielding laws.

India A, after a batting collapse, set a modest target of 137 runs. Pakistan’s chase was led by opener Maaz Sadaqat, who struck a fluent fifty off just 31 balls. The turning point arrived in the 10th over when Suyash Sharma induced a lofted shot from Sadaqat toward the deep boundary.

Nehal Wadhera sprinted to intercept and, while airborne outside the rope, flicked the ball back into play. Naman Dhir completed what appeared to be a legitimate relay catch inside the field. Sadaqat, assuming he was dismissed, began walking back. However, the on-field umpires referred the decision upstairs, and the third umpire’s ruling of “Not out” stunned the Indian players.

India A captain Jitesh Sharma immediately sought clarification, but officials pointed to a significant rule change introduced by the MCC in June 2025. The amendment to Law 19.5.2 addressed confusion around airborne relay attempts and multiple touches outside the boundary. Previously, only the first fielder’s position was considered, allowing multiple airborne relay touches beyond the rope.

MCC’s Revised Boundary Rule Alters Relay Catch Decisions

Under the updated law, every fielder involved must meet grounding requirements. A player may touch the ball once while airborne outside the boundary but must then land inside the field and remain there until the ball becomes dead. Sub-Clause 19.5.2.1 specifies that if a fielder touches the ball while airborne outside and then lands outside, the ball is automatically deemed a boundary.

In this case, Wadhera’s first contact after flicking the ball occurred outside the boundary line, invalidating the dismissal. The controversy deepened when neither a six nor a single run was awarded, as the batters had not crossed.

The ruling proved pivotal. Sadaqat capitalized on the reprieve, steering Pakistan Shaheens to a convincing eight-wicket win. The victory secured their place in the semifinals, while India A were left frustrated by the interpretation of the law.