Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why has Louis van Gaal dubbed Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 as 'ridiculous'?

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar at the year-end. However, Louis van Gaal has dubbed the tournament this time as 'ridiculous'. Here's why.

    Why has Louis van Gaal dubbed Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 as ridiculous?-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Amsterdam, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

    The football world is eagerly awaiting for the year-end, not to begin preparations for 2023, but to witness the ultimate football spectacle, the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The tournament will be held in Qatar this time, while it will be the first time that it will be held during the winter, thanks to the scorching summer in the gulf country. However, Netherlands head coach Louis van Gaal has dubbed the competition 'ridiculous'.

    Van Gaal is a former Ajax, Bayern Munich and Manchester United manager who also guided the Netherlands during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He is known to be open-minded and speak his mind out when he wants. While he was re-elected as the Dutch head coach last August, he has spoken for the first time since and is clearly not happy with the timing of the global event.

    ALSO READ: MANCHESTER UNITED TO FINALISE NEW FULL-TIME MANAGER BY MARCH-END?

    During a pre-match press conference, ahead of the Netherlands' friendly clash against Denmark, he noted, "I am a committee member with Gijs de Jong. We meet, and then, I hear what has been agreed with other countries. Then, I hear what we can do, and I give my comments. I'm on it every month. I have already mentioned it in previous press conferences. I think it's ridiculous that the World Cup is there."

    "

    "We are playing in a country that FIFA says they want to develop football there. That's bull****, but it doesn't matter. It's about money, about commercial interests. That matters in FIFA. Why do you think I'm not on a committee at FIFA or UEFA with my expertise? Because I have always opposed these kinds of organisations. I can say that in Qatar later, but that won't help the world get rid of this problem," concluded van Gaal.

    ALSO READ: Paulo Dybala to leave Juventus next summer, confirms CEO

    The Netherlands has already sealed its place in the global spectacle by topping the UEFA Group G of the qualifiers. It would be its second consecutive appearance in the tournament under van Gaal, while it had missed out on the last WC in Russia in 2018, under Ronald Koeman. The final draw for the competition will be taking place on April 1.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 11:49 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Barcelona Aubameyang explains Dragon Ball Z celebration after El Clasico feat snt

    Barcelona's Aubameyang explains Dragon Ball Z celebration after El Clasico feat

    Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work snt

    Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work

    tennis indian wells Rafael Nadal reveals breathing difficulties leaves fans worried snt

    'Feels like a needle inside': Nadal reveals breathing difficulties; leaves fans worried

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab snt

    Harbhajan Singh, AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee, has a vision for youth of Punjab

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan Khan, Suhana and Jhanvi Mehta representing KKR Kolkata Knight Riders-ayh

    Here's what Juhi Chawla feels about Aryan, Suhana and Jhanvi representing KKR

    Recent Stories

    Is Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning to have a baby? Here's what we know RCB

    Is Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning to have a baby? Here's what we know

    Zomato s 10 minute food delivery promise triggers meme fest gcw

    Zomato's 10-minute food delivery promise triggers meme fest

    18 year old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan s Sindh Report gcw

    18-year-old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan's Sindh: Report

    Hollywood Priyanka Chopra along with Mindy Kaling Kumail Nanjiani all set to host pre Oscar event drb

    Priyanka Chopra, along with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, all set to host pre-Oscar event

    Manchester United to finalise new full-time manager by March-end?-ayh

    Manchester United to finalise new full-time manager by March-end?

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    Some men do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree takes on critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon