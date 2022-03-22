Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United to finalise new full-time manager by March-end?

    First Published Mar 22, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Manchester United is inching closer in its hunt for a new full-time manager. As per reports, the same will be finalised by the end of the month.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United continues its hunt for a full-time head coach. While the club has shortlisted quite a few big names, it plans to confirm the deal soon enough by the end of this month. Thomas Tuchel, Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino happen to be the front-runners in the same.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ever since Ralf Rangnick took over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last December, United has failed to perform consistently. As the German takes on the consultancy role from next season, he will look to help the club finish in the top-four, where it is currently struggling at sixth, behind Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Also, the season-end will open the doors for numerous top managers to enter the fray at Old Trafford.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ajax's ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG's) Pochettino have long been the front-runners. While the Dutch club has confirmed that it would not stand in ten Hag's way if he wishes to travel to England, Pochettino's stint in Paris has been unfulfilling. Although the Argentine looks set to win the Ligue 1, PSG's ouster in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) pre-quarters to Real Madrid, followed by a brutal 0-4 loss to Monaco, has put his job in jeopardy.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Moreover, reports have also suggested that Pochettino is interested in travelling back to England, where his family currently stays. Furthermore, the current scenario at Chelsea, involving its Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who has been subject to multiple sanctions by the United Kingdom (UK) government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Tuchel might be tempted to leave Stamford Bridge. With the club assets being frozen, Chelsea's future looks uncertain for now.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As per Daily Mail, United is not ready to spend big and is planning on confirming the manager by the end of the month. As far as Tuchel's stance is concerned on the entire scenario, he has assured The Blues' fans that he is focused on Chelsea for now. "No reaction at all. Do you feel me less committed to the club or less involved in the club in my situation?" he had said as he looks to guide The Blues to a couple of titles (FA Cup and UCL).

