Lionel Messi’s Kolkata stadium event ended in chaos as angry fans vandalised stands after poor management and VIP interference.

Lionel Messi’s much‑anticipated appearance at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday ended in chaos, leaving thousands of fans angry and disappointed. The Argentine star, who arrived in India for his GOAT tour, was forced to leave the venue after just five minutes as security collapsed under pressure and the event spiraled out of control.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Messi entered the stadium surrounded by politicians, VIPs, and their families, leaving genuine supporters with only a fleeting 15‑20 second glimpse. On‑ground accounts described poor crowd management and no meaningful engagement with fans who had paid for tickets. Witnesses said Lionel Messi attempted to move towards the stands to greet supporters, but was pulled away by a politician eager to secure photographs with his family.

The lack of access triggered frustration among fans who had waited hours to see their idol. As Messi’s team cancelled the program citing security concerns, the atmosphere inside the stadium turned violent. Bottles, belts, and chairs were hurled from the stands, hoardings were broken, and angry supporters vandalised property in protest.

Scroll to load tweet…

Fans expressed outrage that the event had been hijacked by officials and volunteers, accusing them of turning Lionel Messi’s walk into a personal photo opportunity. “Congratulations to the officials, politicians, and volunteers for turning Messi’s walk into your personal photo op. Meanwhile, the actual fans, the ones who funded this event with their ticket money, could barely see him,” one supporter remarked.

Lionel Messi’s brief stay and abrupt exit left many questioning the organisation of the Kolkata leg of his tour. The incident overshadowed the excitement of his arrival in India alongside teammates Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez. With further stops planned in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, the fallout from Salt Lake Stadium has raised concerns about how future events will be managed.